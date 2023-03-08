➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 14 colors

🌈 There are now six iPhone 14 colors on sale from Apple

🟨 Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus colors arrive Tuesday, March 14

🛍️ Actually yellow iPhone 14 pre-order date is Friday, March 10

🙅‍♂️ There’s no yellow iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

📆 Mid-cycle refresh, meaning iPhone 15 is likely six months away

There’s a brand new yellow iPhone 14 color this month, representing Apple’s mid-cycle refresh of its latest smartphone. It joins five other colors in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup, as noted below.

There’s no yellow iPhone 14 Pro color and we don’t anticipate new hues for the two premium Apple handsets (the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max). Apple tends to stick with more muted colors for its high-end devices (Space Black, Gold, Silver and Deep Purple), with a lot of its marketing around the Deep Purple color.

For jealous iPhone 14 Pro owners, we’ll have to see what Apple brings six months from today, when the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date arrives. There are likely to be even more exciting iPhone 15 colors, according to early Apple rumors.

iPhone 14 colors by release date

🟨 iPhone 14 in Yellow release date: March 14, 2023 (new)

🟥 iPhone 14 in Product Red release date: September 16, 2022

⬛ iPhone 14 in Midnight release date: September 16, 2022

◻️ iPhone 14 in Starlight release date: September 16, 2022

🟪 iPhone 14 in Purple release date: September 16, 2022

🟦 iPhone 14 in Blue release date: September 16, 2022

iPhone 14 colors by release date

🟨 iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow release date: March 14, 2023

🟥 iPhone 14 Plus in Product Red release date: October 7, 2022

⬛ iPhone 14 Plus in Midnight release date: October 7, 2022

◻️ iPhone 14 Plus in Starlight release date: October 7, 2022

🟪 iPhone 14 Plus in Purple release date: October 7, 2022

🟦 iPhone 14 Plus in Blue release date: October 7, 2022

Yellow iPhone 14 release date

The actual yellow iPhone 14 release date is Tuesday, March 14, and you can expect us to do an unboxing of the newest iPhone color on that date. However, Apple will start all yellow iPhone 14 pre-orders a bit earlier than that (read below).

Demand for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow isn’t expected to outstrip supply, thankfully. We only saw a surge in demand at launch (in September 2022) for the iPhone 14 Pro versions leading up to the holidays of that year. Apple noted this in its earnings call, but it seemed limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Yellow iPhone 14 pre-order date

If you’re eager to own the yellow iPhone 14 on day one, Apple will start pre-orders on March 10 at 8am ET / 5am PT. This should ensure you get the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus in yellow on day one. Alternatively, you could pick up the smartphone in stores if you live in close proximity to an Apple Store.

More iPhone 14 colors

The yellow iPhone 14 is the sixth color in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus lineup. At launch, Apple’s five other colors were Midnight (almost black), Starlight (almost white), Purple (a very light purple), Blue, and Product Red.

The original iPhone 14 release date was September 16, 2022, while the iPhone 14 Plus release date was October 7, 2022. This means it’s been nearly half a year since the iPhone 14 release date, so you have decisions to make: get this brand new color or wait for the iPhone 15 in September 2023.