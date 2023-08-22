Apple could be ditching the Lightning cable in favor of color-matching braided USB-C cables, according to the latest iPhone 15 leak.

The cables will match the color of the model you buy, similar to how Apple shipped color-matching accessories with its 24-inch iMac and MacBook Air models.

The colors that have been spotted online and shared on X include black, blue, pink, gray and yellow, which lines up with rumors that the iPhone 15 colors will include light blue and pink models.

The color-matching USB-C cables would represent a pleasing step up from the classic white plastic cables that Apple has persisted with for years, which can often fray and look rather grubby over time.

The new braided USB-C cables should be more durable and withstand even the more heavy-handed of users. They also just look infinitely better, and the fact they’ll match the color of your iPhone 15 is a nice touch.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will also come with color-matched braided USB-C to USB-C cables.

Apple is finally leaving its long-standing Lightning cable behind, but not by choice. The European Union ruled that all electronic devices must include a USB-C charging port by Fall 2024, forcing Apple into action.

“Obviously we’ll have to comply,” Joswiak said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, “we have no choice.”

We’re expecting the iPhone 15 release date to fall on Friday, September 22. Apple is expected to show off its latest and greatest iPhones to date at a typical flashy event on either Tuesday, September 22 or Wednesday, September 13.

Don’t expect the new iPhones to be cheap, however. The iPhone 15 Pro price is tipped to rise by $200, which would represent a 10% increase over last year’s iPhone Pro 14.

Every iPhone 15 model will feature the Dynamic Island, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.