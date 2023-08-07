If you’ve been patiently waiting for an iPhone 15 release date, it looks like we might finally be able to mark our calendars.

According to Bloomberg Apple analyst Mark Gurman, who’s often the main source of leaks and reports when it comes to the Cupertino company’s products, the latest and greatest iPhones will be revealed on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13.

Pre-orders for the new iPhones will likely begin a few days after Apple’s announcement on Friday, September 15, with the iPhone 15 release date falling on Friday, September 22.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 15 release date

🔒 It looks like the iPhone 15 release date has been locked in

📆 Several reports suggest it will be released on September 22

🆕 The next iPhone is tipped to have several upgrades

💰 It could also cost more money this year

The iPhone 15 release date lines up with what we’d heard previously and matches the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date. The date of September 22 was first suggested by reliable supply chain analyst Jeff Pu, who made the prediction back in January.

Gurman’s prediction also lines up with a recent report from 9to5Mac, which said Apple had asked employees to refrain from taking time off on September 13, suggesting an announcement could take place.

In terms of the iPhone 15 design, we’re expecting Apple’s latest phone to ditch the Lightning connector for a USB-C port, the flip-to-mute button will be replaced with an Action Button, and it’s tipped to have the thinnest bezels to date, on the iPhone 15 Pro model, at least.

The iPhone 15 release date of September 22 lines up with previous iPhone launches, which were as follows:

iPhone 14 release date – September 16, 2022

iPhone 13 release date – September 24, 2021

iPhone 12 release date – October 23, 2020

iPhone 11 release date – September 20, 2019

iPhone XS release date – September 21, 2018

Despite Apple conceding that the industry is facing a smartphone slowdown, but the iPhone 15 promises to be the biggest update to the device in three years. Whether that will be enough to encourage consumers to upgrade to the newer models or attract Android users to Apple remains to be seen, but expect plenty of impressive stats and comparisons from Tim Cook and Co. when the new smartphone is revealed.

And it’ll need to impress if the rumored iPhone 15 Pro price is anything to go by. It could increase by up to $200, which is a 10% to 20% increase over last year’s iPhone Pro 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Either way, we don’t have long to wait to see what Apple has in store.