The best Apple Arcade games are more than just a worthy distraction. Apple’s growing subscription service costs $4.99 a month and features games that include no microtransactions, advertisements, or in-app purchases – arguably the biggest problem with mobile games in general.

What’s more, many of the titles below can be played on your iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, giving players an unrivaled level of flexibility. It’s incredibly satisfying to go from playing on your phone while out of the home to relaxing in front of the TV.

Apple Arcade games might not be able to match the scale and quality of the best PS5 games or best Xbox games, but there’s plenty of fun to be had at home or on the go. If you’ve got an iPhone or are new to Apple’s ecosystem, then, check out the best Apple games in 2023 you need to download.

Best Apple Arcade games: quick list

Fantasian

Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

Want a throwback turn-based RPG from the creator of Final Fantasy? Look no further than Fantasian. If you’re put off by the new action-orientated direction of RPGs, Fantasian feels like comfort food in comparison. That’s not to say it doesn’t have some neat ideas of its own: the game stands out due to its use of beautiful hand-crafted dioramas and a clever “Dimengeon” system that lets players skip battles against previously encountered enemies until a limit is reached.

Easy Come Easy Golf

Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

You can’t beat a good golf game, and thankfully Apple Arcade is home to one of the best. Easy Come Easy Golf is a fantastic take on the classic sport, and it’s developed by a team with real pedigree. ClapHanz is better known for its Hot Shots Golf series on PlayStation, and anyone familiar with the developer’s past work will immediately love what Easy Come Easy Golf has to offer.

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

(Credit: Game Freak)

It’s not often we see Nintendo 3DS games make their way to Apple Arcade, but Pocket Jockey Card: Ride On! is a nice exception. Developed by Pokémon creators Game Freak, this spin on horse racing mixes things up with card-based gameplay. How well you perform in the card portion of the game determines how successful your horse will be in the race. It’s a great pick-up-and-play title.

Sneaky Sasquatch

Platforms: iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

Come on, who hasn’t wanted to live the life of a Sasquatch at once in their life? In Sneaky Sasquatch, you’ll need to do things like disguise yourself as a human, steal food from campers, compete in sports, and… get an office job? You’ll need to play Sneaky Sasquatch yourself just to see how silly things can get. This Apple Arcade game is also perfect for children if you’re looking to entertain the little ones.

Gris+

Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

(Credit: Nomada Studio)

Beautiful. Enchanting. Evocative. It’s easy to run out of superlatives to describe Gris+, but it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best Apple Arcade games. Guide a young girl lost in her world as she deals with a painful experience in her life, and learns to see the world in a different way using her abilities.

Dead Cells+

Platforms: iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

(Credit: Motion Twin)

“One more run,” you find yourself saying as your latest attempt to conquer Dead Cells+ ever-changing, sprawling castle comes to an end. If you haven’t played this rogue-lite inspired by classic games like Castlevania, prepare to hunker down for a few hours as this 2D action game sinks its hooks into you.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

(Credit: Sanrio Digital)

Move over Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Hello Kitty is the new kid on the block. This cute and cuddly title may look like a poor substitute for one of the best Switch games out there but don’t be fooled. The game takes all the best bits from Nintendo’s island management life sim and adds more structure and focus to the gameplay. It’s also packed with recognizable Sanrio characters like Retsko and Gudetama, which earns it some instant brownie points.

LEGO Builder’s Journey

Platforms: iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

(Credit: Light Brick A/S)

There are countless LEGO games out there, but LEGO Builder’s Journey is arguably the best of the bunch. LEGO Builder’s Journey is a geometric puzzle game where you’ll need to follow the instructions and at other times break the rules. Experiment with free-form puzzle solving and enjoy a narrative that features ups, downs, and plenty of iconic LEGO pieces.

Stardew Valley+

Platforms: iPhone and iPad

(Credit: Concerned Ape)

Stardew Valley is widely regarded as one of the best indie games ever made – and rightly so. The immensely popular farming sim kickstarted the “cozy sims” genre and sees you moving to the country to live off the land, build relationships, and mine for resources. This version of Stardew Valley+ isn’t pared down by any means, either. It includes all the latest updates and features that players on other platforms enjoy.

Football Manager 2023 Touch

Platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

Think you know more than the manager of your favorite soccer team? Prove it. Football Manager 2023 Touch brings the most authentic football management experience to your iOS devices and lets you build your dream team as you go for glory. Played by actual pros around the world, there’s a reason why people love the Football Manager games so much.

