On March 3, Meta revealed it was knocking $500 off the price of Meta Quest Pro, its top-of-the-line headset which originally launched for $1,499 on October 25 last year.

That’s a significant price cut, and unlike recent flash sales that saw the Meta Quest Pro drop by $400, it’s a permanent discount that is now in effect in the US and Canada and will roll out to other countries on March 15.

Even though the Meta Quest Pro is one of the most capable VR headsets on the market, it didn’t exactly resonate with reviewers, mostly due to its prohibitive price point.

At $999.99, though, it’s a far more tempting proposition for those looking to upgrade from the popular Meta Quest 2, which is also getting a $70 price cut on the 256GB model after a recent $100 price increase.

After all, the Quest Pro is packed with truly cutting-edge tech. From its gaming prowess and enterprise functionality, its hardware has always impressed and it’s now more competitively priced. And competition is suddenly fierce.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Meta Quest Pro price cut

💰 Meta has cut the price of the Quest Pro and Quest 2

👀 The price drops make Meta’s headsets more appealing

💪 Quest Pro has great specs and is now more competitively priced

🥽 VR and AR headsets are becoming more popular

Hot on the heels of Sony’s PSVR 2 release, which I’m still not sure is worth it for newcomers, virtual reality is making a splash once again. Consumers will either be dipping into VR for the first time or looking to invest in higher-end experiences, making something like the PSVR 2 a possible gateway device for some.

By making the Quest Pro $999.99, it’s now a valid option for those considering buying a PS5 and PSVR 2 or simply looking for a better experience. The Meta Quest Pro may still be too expensive for some, of course, but its price cut feels like it’s coming at exactly the right time.

Remember, even though the PSVR 2 price is $549, you still need a PS5 to play it. That’s another $499 or $399 depending on whether you buy the PS5 disc vs Digital, which means you’re essentially paying the same price as you would for the Quest Pro.

If you’re really into VR and everything it has to offer, I’d argue the Quest Pro is the better deal. Yes, the PSVR 2 is fantastic for console gaming, but it’s extremely limited and isn’t blessed with the best hardware.

Quest Pro on the other hand can be enjoyed as a standalone device or hooked up to a PC. It also has far wider use cases, like as a productivity tool, mixed reality machine or even 3D movie display. The hardware is also a step above the PSVR 2.

It’s this type of versatility that impressed me during my HTC Vive XR Elite hands-on review, which now costs slightly more than the Meta Quest Pro at $1,099. I’d much rather invest in a device that gives me more flexibility to use it how and when I want.

VR and AR for everybody

Whether it’s the upcoming HTC Vive XR Elite, which won one of The Shortcut MWC awards 2023, or the world’s smallest VR headset from Bigscreen Beyond, it seems like more devices than ever are hitting the market, each promising to take VR and AR to the next level.

By acting now, Meta will be hoping to snag more consumers into its ecosystem before their heads are turned by competing devices. It’s an aggressive but necessary move, and will arguably only benefit the Quest Pro in the short and long term and the upcoming Meta Quest 3.

After all, Meta’s Quest Pro will soon have even stiffer competition in the form of Apple’s long-rumored Reality Pro headset. Details are still sparse, but if anyone can make mixed reality and VR a mainstream success, it’s Apple. Don’t expect it to be cheap, however, as early indications point to a $3,000 price.