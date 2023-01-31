The Meta Quest Pro, Meta’s latest premium mixed-reality headset, is currently on sale for a $400 discount.

It’s dropped down to $1,099 on Amazon from its usual $1,499 price tag – a pretty sizeable reduction for a flagship headset that was only released last October. It’s the lowest price the Meta Quest Pro has ever dropped to on Amazon, and CNET reports it’ll be live for one week.

Amazon: Meta Quest Pro

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Meta Quest Pro

🥽 The Meta Quest Pro is $400 off this week

🤩 You can pick it up for $1,099 on Amazon

💪 That’s more than a 25% discount

🌟 The Meta Quest Pro was released last October and is Meta’s flagship AR/VR device

The discounted price may seem pretty steep, especially when you compare it to the $399 Meta Quest 2 – which even got a price hike last year – but it’s important to remember that these are two very different devices. While the Meta Quest 2 is pitched as a gaming VR device that also supports productivity tools and other functions, like a makeshift workout machine, the Meta Quest Pro is built for both commercial and consumer uses.

It packs much stronger specs than the Quest 2, including a slimmer lens, higher resolution display and redesigned controllers. It’s also specifically pitched as a AR/VR headset, unlike the Quest 2 which is more of a VR device with a few mixed-reality features. It also supports face-tracking through in-built headset cameras and full-color passthrough, letting you see a real-time view of your surroundings.

In a keynote speech last year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Meta Quest Pro is meant for “high-end professionals and knowledge workers [who] are willing to pay $1,500 for a laptop, $2,000 for a laptop, for [a] workstation.”

If you’re just interested in VR for gaming, you’re probably better off holding out for the Meta Quest 3 that’s expected to launch later this year. Rumors suggest it’ll cost between $300 and $500, a more reasonable price tag for most consumers and one that would move it into the territory of PSVR 2.

Even that lower price doesn’t guarantee its success. Sony has recently slashed its PSVR 2 sales projections after pre-orders for the next-gen headset were disappointingly low. Add to that the recently released HTC Vive XR and Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality beast, and there’ll soon be a lot of competitors jockeying for position in a very cramped market.

At least Sony’s PSVR 2 games list is looking healthy and developers are still interested in pushing forward the platform.