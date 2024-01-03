LG has unveiled its new lineup of 2024 OLED TVs – and they promise to deliver some pleasing upgrades.

The range includes a completely wireless model – the LG M4 – and interactions of its usual OLED TVs, the G4, C4 and B4. Attendees of CES 2024 will be able to see the new displays up close, with an expected release date to be around March or April this year.

The jewel in LG’s 2024 OLED lineup is the M4, which features the company’s clever Zero Connect box, eliminating any need for cables and wires. Everything is sent to the TV wirelessly, including Dolby Atmos audio, with little to no latency.

The LG M4 will come in 65-inch, 77-inch, 83-inch and 97-inch variants. Expect prices to start from around $3,999 for the 65-inch model as last year’s 77-inch M3 OLED cost $4,999.

The LG G4 is the successor to 2023’s popular G3 model and will feature an Alpha 11 AI processor. The new processor will be responsible for improved AI upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for fine-tuned brightness and contrast, and AI technology to help with audio clarity.

The LG G4 also uses the same Micro Lens Array technology (MLA) panel as the LG M4, providing a sharp increase in brightness up to 1500 and 2000 nits. MLA panels won’t be available on the 97-inch models of the M4 and G4, however, so bear that in mind.

As you might expect, the cheaper C4 and B4 models miss out on the top-end processor and come equipped with the a9 gen7 and a8 processors instead. They also don’t include a heatsink or an MLA OLED panel, but smaller display sizes are available.

The good news is that every panel apart from the B4 will get an increase in the max refresh rate from 120Hz to 144Hz, which has become the standard for PC gamers. While this won’t be that appealing to those who play PS5 120fps games and Xbox Series X 120fps games – Sony and Microsoft’s consoles are capped at 120Hz – it’s great to see LG future-proofing its sets.