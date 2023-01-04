➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: LG Signature OLED M3

📺 The LG Signature OLED M3 is a massive 97-inch OLED TV

🤯 What makes it extra special is it’s completely wireless

📶 The M3 uses a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wireless to the screen

🎮 The box lets you plug in common HDMI devices like a PS5, and you can enjoy picture quality at 4K 120Hz

LG has announced a 97-inch OLED display at CES 2023 that will appeal to anyone who hates dealing with cable management when wall-mounting a TV.

The LG Signature OLED M3 is capable of beaming real-time video and audio up to 4K resolution at 120Hz and should provide greater flexibility for those who are looking to install a mini cinema-like TV in their home.

LG has been able to ditch the conventional input ports used to connect external devices at the rear or sides of the OLED M3 thanks to its Zero Connect box. The box sends everything wirelessly to the TV, presumably with little to no latency, which means you can even play the best PS5 games on it if you hook up Sony’s console to the unit.

Compatible soundbars can also be connected wirelessly, too, for richer, more immersive audio. LG announced two new soundbar models at CES 2023, the SC9 and SE6 models, which promise to deliver powerful and nuanced audio and support VRR and a 4K/120Hz passthrough so you can play PS5 120fps games and Xbox Series X 120fps games.

If wireless audio and video weren’t seamless enough, the Zero Connect box supports voice commands, allowing you to turn your TV on, and manage the M3 and connected devices, all via the power of your voice.

LG says that its wireless solution uses state-of-the-art technologies to ensure users can enjoy crisp image quality and clear sound, without any interruptions or degradation to quality.

The LG Signature OLED M3 and accompanying Zero Connect box use a specially designed algorithm to identify the optimal transmission path, and avoid any potential errors or disruptions such as your partner moving past the box or a pet getting in the way.

Of course, the best way to guarantee a rock-solid connection is to keep the box in line with the TV, and LG said you can rotate or tilt the antenna so you can lock in the perfect signal.

It remains to be seen just how low the latency is on the LG Signature OLED M3, as it may be fine for movies but problematic for gaming. Its appeal will also be limited to those who are in the market for a gargantuan 97-inch display and want to kiss goodbye to the hassle of threading cables through walls or discreetly hiding them behind furniture.

Crucially, LG hasn’t revealed the release date or price of the LG OLED M3 yet, but expect it to cost several grand at least.

The LG Signature OLED M3 isn’t the only product the company has announced at CES 2023. LG’s 2023 OLED TVs promise to fine-tune 4K picture quality, and each display will offer better brightness, image processing and UI improvements.