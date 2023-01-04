➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: LG’s 2023 OLEDs

😲 LG has a fresh line-up of OLEDs for the year ahead

😎 Expect to see the Z3, G3 and C3 hitting shelves

☀️ Each will offer better brightness, image processing and UI improvements

🎮 But gamers haven’t been forgotten, either

LG’s OLED TVs have earned something of a reputation as being crisp, top-of-the-line displays that work brilliantly for just about every use you could have for them, whether casual TV watching or gaming. It’s why we consider LG OLEDs as one of the best PS5 accessories and best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy.

For the year ahead, LG is rolling out a fresh lineup of OLEDs, with new Z3, G3 and C3 models that will, above all else, look a whole lot brighter.

The flagship G3 model will increase brightness by up to 70% thanks to its new light control architecture and “light-boosting algorithms”, according to a press release, and map brightness pixel by pixel to make for sharper images. Its chassis has also been redesigned to allow the TV to sit flush against the wall when mounted, which LG says should leave “no visible gap”.

All three models will take advantage of LG’s new sixth-gen AI processor that promises improved picture and sound quality, including smarter upscaling for better clarity, depth and tones. It should also offer a more lifelike HDR picture that better defines important on-screen objects, like people’s faces.

The 2023 models will also support Quick Media Switching VRR, which should eliminate the brief black screen that occasionally pops up when you switch between HDMI devices running at different framerates. And a redesigned version of the display’s webOS software will introduce more personalization options, including ‘quick cards’ that group apps into categories like gaming, music and sport for quick access.

Alongside other, more general UI tweaks, the interface should be more convenient and easy to navigate than the slightly flabby version of the software from last year.

LG’s still pitching its TVs as the best option for heavy-duty gaming, too. These new models will boast a 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag and up to four HDMI 2.1a ports. They’ll also come equipped with LG’s proprietary ‘game optimizer’ that lets you switch between gaming-specific features on the fly, such as display presets for specific genres of games.

So, in short, expect more of what we’ve come to expect from LG’s OLEDs. The biggest faults of last year’s models – namely, a slightly turgid UI and middling brightness levels – should be ironed out, while their perfect blacks, fantastic contrast and functional flexibility will all remain.

Expect all the best PS5 games and the best Xbox Series X games to look even better on the next slate of LG OLEDs. And look out for more of our thoughts when we go hands-on with the displays at CES later this week.