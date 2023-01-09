(Credit: The Shortcut)

Looking for PS5 120fps games? The PlayStation 5 can play a growing list of titles at high frame rates, including some of the best PS5 games right now.

But what are the benefits of playing games at 120fps? Smoother and more responsive gameplay, essentially. And it’s a game-changer if you’ve never experienced the joy of high refresh-rate gaming before.

The main benefit of higher frame rates for competitive gamers is that there’s less input lag to deal with. When playing at 120fps, the update time for each frame is 8ms, compared to 16ms when playing at 60fps and 32ms when playing at 30fps. When the speed of a button press can decide between winning or losing, it’s easy to see why pro gamers opt to play at the highest frame rate possible.

Playing at 120fps also helps with motion clarity and can reduce motion sickness, which makes it appealing even for single-player games. As each frame time is updated faster, there’s less chance of ghosting, smearing, or other visual artifacts that can be off-putting when playing a game at a lower frame rate. Check out all the PS5 games with 120fps support below. 👇

120fps PS5 games list 💨

We’re seeing more titles get 120fps support on PS5, including some of Sony’s first-party games like Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War Ragnarok, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Make sure you head into each game’s settings to see whether it has a high frame rate mode, as it may not be on by default. You’ll also need to enable 120Hz in the PS5’s system settings.

Not every game on this list will hit a locked 120fps, but they all support 120Hz, meaning you can get higher frame rates than 60fps. The PS5’s recent VRR support has allowed several developers to use 120Hz to offer unlocked 60fps mode in games like The Last of Us Part 1 and Horizon Forbidden West, meaning you can enjoy more responsive and smoother gameplay.

🏆 Apex Legends

🐀 A Plague Tale: Requiem

🏝️ Black Desert Online

🏴‍☠️ Borderlands 3

💭 Bright Memory: Infinite

🪖 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

🪖 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

🪖 Call of Duty: Vanguard

🪖 Call of Duty: Warzone

🪖 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

🐛 Centipede Recharged

🤖 Cyber Shadow

💀 Deathloop

🌑 Destiny 2 (Crucible mode)

😭 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

🚘 Dirt 5

👽 Doom Eternal

🏎️ F1 2021

🏎️ F1 22

✨ Forspoken

⭐ Fortnite

🏃‍♂️ Ghostrunner

👻 Ghostwire: Tokyo

💃 Gris

🪓 God of War Ragnarok

🤠 Gunborg

🏹 Horizon Forbidden West

🎲 Jumanji: The Video Game

🔴 Knockout City

🃏 Neon White

🕸️ Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

⚡ Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

👹 Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

🛹 OlliOlli World

🐵 Overwatch 2

🍄 The Last of Us Part 1

⚔️ The Nioh Collection (Nioh and Nioh 2)

💥 Quake

🌈 Rainbow Six Siege

🔧 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

👮‍♀️ Resident Evil 2

✨ Resident Evil 3

🧟‍♀️ Resident Evil 7

⚽ Rocket League

🧭 Rogue Company

🥷 Shinorubi

🦄 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

🛹 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

📸 The Touryst

🪙 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

🚗 WRC 9

🧙‍♀️ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Did we miss any games? Let us know in the comments below. You can also see what’s coming out soon with our PS5 games 2023 list.

How do I play PS5 games at 120fps?

To experience 120fps PS5 games, you’ll need a TV or monitor with an HDMI 2.1 port. The easiest way to see if your display supports high frame rates is to head to the PS5’s settings and then click on ‘Screen and Video.’ From the ‘Video Output’ submenu, scroll down to ‘Enable 120 Hz Output’. If you’re unable to turn this feature on, then your display is not capable of playing games at 120fps on PS5.

What’s the difference between 120fps and 120Hz? 🤔

The two terms are used interchangeably, but there are a few important things to note. Hertz (Hz) refers to the number of times a display refreshes per second, while frames per second (fps) is the number of individual images generated by a console or a PC. A game may support 120fps, but if you don’t have a 120Hz capable display, you won’t be able to experience it. Similarly, if you’re playing a 60fps game on a 120Hz display, you won’t be able to hit 120fps unless the game supports it.

Are there any downsides to playing PS5 games at 120fps? 🤷‍♂️

To ensure that a game can hit frame rates as high as 120fps, developers will often lower the resolution of PS5 games. That means some titles will target a resolution of 1440p or 1080p, resulting in a loss of picture clarity. However, the smoothness that 120fps provides can often make up for the drop in resolution, and in online multiplayer games, a faster frame rate can make all the difference.

Could we see fewer 120fps PS5 games in the future? 🫣

There’s been a recent trend where PS5-only games like A Plague Tale: Requiem and Gotham Knights failed to offer a 60fps mode, let alone a 120fps option. We’ve seen a lot of cross-gen games in the two years the PS5 has been out, and some commentators have suggested that current-gen games will opt for more graphically demanding features in the future like ray tracing instead of aiming for higher frame rates.

I’d always choose to have a smoother frame rate over more graphical fidelity, but A Plague Tale: Requiem at least lets those who own a 120Hz display play the game at 40fps, which is a notable improvement over 30fps. The list of PS5 120fps games has slowly grown since the console’s launch, but most of Sony’s first-party games have decided to offer an unlocked 60fps or 40Hz mode as opposed to truly aiming for the heady heights of 120fps. Hopefully, this list continues to grow in the future.

