There could be another PC gaming handheld to mull over soon, as MSI has teased a Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally rival ahead of CES 2024.

The MSI official X account posted a short video that confirmed that a portable PC is on the way, which should interest those who have already jumped on the bandwagon of handheld gaming.

The video shows two illuminated RGB circles where the MSI gaming handheld’s thumbstick will be, with a shape that closely resembles that of the Asus ROG Ally. MSI posted, “A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming. Get a grip and stay tuned”, alongside the teaser video.

We’ll have to wait and see how MSI plans to make its handheld stand out from the competition. Valve recently updated the Steam Deck with a new OLED panel, while the Lenovo Legion Go features detachable controllers, one of which can operate as a mouse.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: MSI gaming handheld

👀 MSI has teased a portable gaming PC to rival the Steam Deck

🔜 The handheld is set to be revealed during CES 2024

💪 It could be powered by Intel instead of AMD

💰 Expect a price point of around $599 for the entry model

The unique element of the MSI gaming handheld appears to be a partnership with Intel, which goes against the usual AMD SOC we’ve seen so far. Intel responded to MSI’s X post with three thinking emojis, suggesting it could be involved with the handheld.

MSI will want to make sure its portable PC is competitively priced, so expect two models – one with more storage and capable specs – starting at $599. It might be a hard sell if it ends up more expensive than the current rivals.

With another gaming handheld PC entering the market, all eyes are on the Nintendo Switch 2. The latest rumor suggests the Switch 2 will indeed be released towards the end of this year and could cost $400. Nintendo will be hoping it has a few tricks up its sleeve to separate it from the pack, as the handheld market is now far more saturated than it was when the Switch launched in 2017.

We’ll hear more about MSI’s foray into the handheld gaming world at CES 2024, which kicks off on January 8.