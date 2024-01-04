(Credit: The Shortcut)

Nintendo Switch 2 is almost certainly launching this year, but it’s still unclear how much the new console will cost and how it will differ in terms of design.

However, according to a well-known industry analyst, Nintendo’s successor to the Switch won’t be a massive departure from what we know and love, but it will be more expensive.

Dr. Serkan Toto, a Kantan Games analyst widely regarded as a Nintendo expert, told GamesIndustry.biz that he believes the console will launch in 2024 and that the Switch 2 price will be $400 – $100 more expensive than the Nintendo Switch was at launch.

“The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a 'Pro' model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit," Toto said. “I believe the next hardware will drop next year for $400. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70.”

Game prices increasing to $70 for Nintendo’s console wouldn’t be too surprising. Both Sony and Microsoft charge $70 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games, while Nintendo has retained the typical $60 price point. Nintendo did sell The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $70 in the US.

At the time, Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser told AP News: “We look at what the game has to offer. I think fans will find this is an incredibly full, deeply immersive experience. The price point reflects the type of experience that fans can expect when it comes to playing this particular game.

“This isn’t a price point that we’ll necessarily have on all our titles. It’s actually a fairly common pricing model either here or in Europe or other parts of the world, where the pricing may vary depending on the game itself.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 could cost $400 and games could be $70, then, but what about the console’s design? Will Nintendo have some surprises up its sleeve? Probably not, according to Serkan Toto.

“The next system [Switch 2] is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing.”

It makes sense that Nintendo wouldn’t want to risk alienating current fans of the Switch, but it will also need to ensure that its messaging surrounding the new console is clear. If people think the Switch 2 is a minor upgrade or isn’t a genuinely new console, Nintendo could face the same sort of pitfalls as when it transitioned from the Wii to Wii U.