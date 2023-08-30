(Credit: Windows Report)

The Lenovo Legion Go is a portable PC that’s set to join a growing list of gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and of course, the Nintendo Switch.

The Lenovo Legion Go promises to give consumers even more choice when it comes to gaming on the go, and it has a few unique features of its own that make it an exciting proposition. We’re expecting it to include a cutting-edge processor from AMD, a high-refresh screen, and optional AR glasses to make your gaming sessions even more comfortable.

It’s tipped to be unveiled at IFA 2023, which takes place from September 1 to September 5, and could be released in October. Here’s everything we know so far ahead of the Lenovo Legion Go’s official reveal.

Lenovo Legion Go price

The Lenovo Legion Go price out to compete with the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally on prixw, which means it’s likely to be competitively priced for its rumored specs. It will apparently cost $699, according the latest rumors. Earlier, sources like Windows Report had pegged it at being $100 more expensive than the Asus ROG Ally.

If true, that’ll be an incredible value, as it promises to outperform the Asus ROG Ally when it comes to hardware, which we’ll expand on in the Lenovo Go specs section. In fact, it could be the most powerful gaming handheld to hit the market to date.

Lenovo Legion Go release date

The Lenovo Legion Go release date will take place in October, with an official announcement expected to take place at IFA 2023 in Berlin, which takes place from September 1 to September 5.

Releasing the handheld before Black Friday 2023 and Amazon Prime Day October is a smart move, particularly as consumers may be more tempted to pick up the system during the holiday season.

Lenovo Legion Go specs

The leaked Lenovo Legion Go specs are certainly impressive. The handheld will comfortably become one of the most cutting-edge gaming handheld systems available, and its high resolution, high refresh screen means the chip inside needs to be powerful to drive everything.

Thankfully, the Lenvo Legion Go will also include a 49.2WHr battery that supports super rapid charge, so when you do run out of juice you won’t have to wait long before you’re back in the game.

If the Lenovo Legion Go specs are indeed true, expect it to be able to play all the best PC games in 2023.

📏 Dimensions: 8.27 x 5.15 x 0.79 inches

🏋️‍♀️ Weight: 854g with controllers attached

🎨 Color: Shadow Black

📺 Display: 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS, touchscreen, 144Hz refresh rate

💪 Processor: Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

💭 Memory: 16GB 7500Mhz LPDDR5X on board

💽 Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB NVMe

🖥️ Operating system: Windows 11 Home

🔋 Battery: 2-cell 49.2WHr super rapid charge

🔌 Power: USB Type-C, 65W AC adapter

👉 Ports: 3.5mm audio jack, 2x USB Type-C ports, microSD card read

🎧 Audio: 2 x 2W Speakers and a dual-array near-field microphone

🛜 Connectivity: 2 x 2 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax), Bluetooth 5.2

Lenovo Legion Go features

With an 8.8-inch QHD+ screen, 144Hz refresh rate, and detachable, Switch-like controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go is packed with desirable features for gamers. The handheld will also support Lenovo’s Legion AR glasses, which promise to take your experience to the next level. The AR glasses use a micro OLED display, with 1920 x 1080 resolution per eye and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Lenovo Legion AR glasses will be sold separately and will cost $499. That’s almost as much as the Lenovo Legion Go itself, but they do work with any USB-C Windows, Android or macOS device.

Like the Asus ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go will come with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. That means you’ll be able to access Xbox Cloud Gaming and enjoy many of the best Xbox games on the move. Again, with the Lenovo Legion Go price at $699, that’s a great value.

We’ll soon be able to officially verify the Lenovo Legion Go’s price, release date and specs when the handheld is unveiled at IFA 2023, so check back soon for more updates and where to buy.