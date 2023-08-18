(Credit: Windows Report)

More information about the Lenovo Legion Go – Lenovo’s answer to the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally and Nintendo Switch – has come to light that makes the portable PC a more intriguing proposition.

According to a new exclusive from Windows Report, which first posted images of the potential Nintendo Switch 2 competitor, the Lenovo Legion Go could come with a pair of AR glasses that are specifically designed for gaming.

Lenovo has delved into augmented reality before and released glasses like the ThinkReality A3 Smart Glasses, which primarily focused on business and productivity. However, the new report suggests Lenovo will offer a pair of AR glasses that feature a high refresh rate and gaming-specific features.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Lenovo Legion Go AR glasses

🤓 The Lenovo Legion Go gaming handheld could support a pair of dedicated AR glasses

🎮 The glasses will include various gaming-specific features

💰 Lenovo’s handheld is likely to cost between $600 to $900

🇩🇪 It could be announced during IFA 2023 in Berlin on September 1

The AR glasses will connect to the Lenovo Legion Go via a USB-C port at the bottom of the handheld and will let you enjoy a widescreen, cinematic experience when playing on the device. It remains to be seen what other neat features the AR glasses will offer, but it certainly gives the Lenovo Legion Go a unique selling point over the Asus ROG Ally vs Steam Deck.

(Credit: Windows Report)

Lenovo’s gaming system is tipped to run Windows 11 and will be powered by an AMD Phoenix-based processor that should outperform the likes of Valve’s Steam Deck. It’ll also include a 3.5mm combo jack, a microSD card reader, and detachable Joy-Con style controllers.

Lenovo Legion Go leaked images. (Credit: Windows Report)

Windows Report goes on to say that the Lenovo Legion Go price is estimated to be between $600 to $900 and that the device and accompanying AR glasses could be announced during IFA 2023 in Berlin, which takes place from September 1 to September 5.

With so many leaked photos, it seems like a matter of time before Lenovo makes its portable PC official.