I loved writing the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review last year. This was my first Pixel review for The Shortcut since leaving TechRadar, where I covered every Google-made smartphone since the Nexus 6 in 2014. Almost ten years later, it’s fascinating to see how much Google’s cameras have evolved and continue to punch above their launch price weight vs more expensive Samsung and Apple phones.

That’s why the Made By Google launch event on October 4 carries a lot of weight, even it’s after the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date fanfare (rumored to be in stores on Friday, September 22, 2023 based on the September 12 Apple event invite).

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch invite

Google Pixel 8 event date and time

The Made by Google event date is October 4 and it starts at 10am ET in New York City. That’s where Kevin and I from The Shortcut are located, so at least one of us will be there in person, if not both. Expect to see Google broadcast the Pixel 8 launch event via YouTube (considering Google owns YouTube), which means we’ll embed the live stream right here on The Shortcut. Full news coverage to follow.

Yes, the Made By Google Event invite doesn’t specifically mention the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro or the expected Google Pixel Watch 2 refresh, but this is the stage where Google unveils its new hardware every year. Plus, Google accidentally leaked its own Pixel 8 Pro phone this week on a Google subscription page. Oops.

Google Pixel 8 rumors

The default camera app is supposed to feature a much-needed UI revamp, according to Android Authority. That’s in addition to some key hardware advancements in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro – a 50MP camera on both phones this year and a better 64MP ultra-wide camera on the Pixel 8 Pro. In my Google Pixel 7a review, I was a fan of the main camera (for its price point), and that’s the same camera Google is rumored to be using for the ultrawide.

Google is also filled with AI tricks – just look at this week’s Google Duet AI news that I wrote about where AI wants to attend Google Meet meetings for you and take notes. Expect some nifty AI tools like Magic Eraser – but this time for audio, according to a leak from the X account EZ. This is designed to remove background noise.

Google Pixel Watch 2 rumors

The main thing I want here is better battery life and maybe a larger display. Even if the Pixel Watch 2 is the same size as before, simply cutting down on the display bezel will be a major win for Google’s second-generation smartwatch.

The reason I said I wrote that I wanted a larger display in my Google Pixel Watch review was mainly because it would make way for a larger battery capacity. Having a larger screen is a secondary perk. Last year’s Samsung Exynos 9110 chipset and the 294mAh battery just wasn’t enough for a full day while using the HR monitor. The rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip and a slightly larger battery should help meet our review standards in 2023.

Google Pixel 8 pricing

With the October release date confirmed, the next question everyone has is regarding the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro price. Everyone else has raised their price this year – even our OnePlus 11 review mentioned a YoY price increase – so we may see Pixel phones with a bump to the price tag.

But if that happens, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro should trend much closer to affordable vs the new iPhone and Samsung phones. For reference, the Pixel 7 was $599 and the Pixel 7 Pro was $899. In the US, even a $50 to $100 price hike would still make them a good value for people looking for a flagship-level phone with a great camera.