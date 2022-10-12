This is the Google Pixel review. The in-depth Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro review is here

🏆 Review Score: 4 out of 5 🏆

The Google Pixel Watch is the best-looking Android smartwatch yet. I love the cool minimalist design and the circular domed glass display on my wrist. With Fitbit health tracking and advanced sensors, Google is finally flexing its wrist muscle after six years of leaving others to craft Android Wear and WearOS smartwatches.

The Google Pixel Watch, launched today alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, is not for everyone; it doesn’t try to pass itself off as a fancy luxury watch (although optional bands with lugs can get the job done) and it’s rather small with limited battery life. Why it only comes in one size mystifies me, an oversight that should be corrected in the inevitable Google Pixel Watch 2 along with reduced bezels (Google hides them well, but the display is smaller than you think it is).

Of course, Google came out swinging with a good price: $349 ($399 for the LTE version and, reminder, they’re both stainless steel, which usually costs more on the Apple side of things). Since the Apple Watch 8 is only compatible with the iPhone, this new Pixel Watch and the similarly circular (but flat instead of domed) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are your best options in 2022 – if you can’t wait for a theorized Pixel Watch Gen 2.

⚙️ Pixel Watch specs

📐Size: 41mm

📺 320ppi AMOLED always-on display

📶 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi (also an and 4G LTE version)

🌈 Colors: Matte Black Stainless Steel case / Obsidian Active band Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Charcoal Active band Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Chalk Active band Champagne Gold Stainless Steel case / Hazel Active band

📏 Band sizes (both included): Small fit: 130-175mm around Large fit: 165-210 around

🔋 294mAh, up to 24 hours (less if you’re very active)

⚡ Magnetic charger (USB-C cable)

⏲️ 30 mins to 50%; 55 mins to 80%; 80 mins to 100%

⚙️ Exynos 9110 chip

⚙️ Cortex M33 co-processor

🤖 Wear OS 3.5

📱 Works with Android 8.0 or newer (🙅‍♂️No iOS compatibility)

🗄️ 32GB onboard storage

🐏 2GB of RAM

🧭 GPS, Compass, Altimeter, O2 sensor, heart-rate

💦 5 ATM water resistance

👨‍🔬 How I tested the Google Pixel Watch

I wore the Google Pixel Watch for six days, testing out the sensors, including the heart rate monitor and Fitbit fitness tracking apps. I drained the battery daily (that wasn’t hard to do) and compared it to Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

☑️ Why trust my Google Pixel Watch review

I’ve reviewed and professionally tested dozens of smartwatches and fitness trackers, starting with the original Fitbit One and the Nike FuelBand. I wrote the first Android Wear watch review and the first Apple Watch review on TechRadar, and spearheaded wearables coverage for the website. I wear an Apple Watch almost daily to track my fitness (or sometimes lack thereof during this busy reviews season).

What I loved about the Google Pixel Watch ❤️

⌚ Design will give Apple Watch owners envy. The circular and domed glass design stands out in the crowded flat and sometimes boxy smartwatch field. Google went for a minimalist look here with only two physical buttons and a stainless steel metal case. It looks as good in real life as you’re seeing in the photos.

🩹 Lug-less or not. Some of the various strap options (there are 20 in total) provide lugs if you want them, but the default Sport strap I got with my review unit eschews the decoration for a clean-looking lug-less style. I’m in lug/in love with the look and the fact that there are no lugs on the watch casing – they’re attached to some of the swappable straps if you want them.

🏃‍♂️Fitbit is back to peak performance. According to my dormant Fitbit account, I haven’t been doing a good job at logging in ever since the Apple Watch 1 came out in 2015. Oops. The Pixel Watch offers me a gateway pick-me-up to get back onto the platform and challenge friends. There are other third-party fitness apps compatible with this watch – and really anything is better than the barebones Google Fit service that I had to endure with when I did the LG Watch Sport review. But I don’t like the fact that Fitbit Premium locks away some of its best features behind a $9.99/mo paywall.

🤖 WearOS 3.5 is refined. Google’s software has come a long way, and this latest update feels like it’s ready to rival Apple’s watchOS operating system. The menus are more intuitive and there are 19 customizable watch faces. I’m always going to want more complications (and a bigger screen to squeeze in those extra complications), but this feels a lot more satisfying in 2022 than it did in 2014 as Android Wear.

🧠 Google Assistant > Siri… sometimes. Google’s brainy voice assistant now lives on my wrist, and sometimes it proves to be smarter than Siri. Asking both watches for the weather, for example, brings up a better interface and faster answer from the Pixel Watch than the Apple Watch. But asking Google Assistant for the news shows it’s not ready to take all of my questions yet (and, yes, Siri does respond to that one).

What I hated about the Google Pixel Watch 💔

🔘 Wow. Lots of bezel. Google has done a nice job of blending in the thick black bezel that surrounds this smartwatch by using mostly black backgrounds. But if you ever decide to use the Google Photos watch face or turn on the flashlight tool, it’ll make you realize how truly small the display is. I fully expect this to be addressed with the inevitable Pixel Watch 2, and I’ll be here to review it.

📏 One size doesn’t fit all. I wish this smartwatch was a little bigger. I do dig having a smaller size after wearing the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra for a month. But expanding the screen touchpoints on the round display would make the UI easier to navigate and make the Pixel Watch look less silly on bigger wrists.

🤕 Durability worries. I haven’t run into problems and so far, the custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 hasn’t shown a scratch, but I’ve knocked the domed glass design into a door frame or two during my testing. I am fearful of cracking the Pixel Watch due to the design (as much as I dig the look). The Apple Watch designs have sides that feel more protected by various metals (aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium). This is pure glass and it’s a bit scary.

🔋 Battery life. The Pixel Watch doesn’t last as long as my Apple Watch 8, which can go into day two without a problem. Even moderate heart rate tracking at the gym will deplete the battery life before the end of the night on a normal day. This is another issue that could be addressed with a slightly larger watch size.

🤬 Changing the straps. It’s difficult at first. after a few tries, I got the feel for it, but first-timers may run into issues. It’s… fine. Just be aware of the frustrating challenge.

🍎 Apple Watch is more advanced. The Apple Watch is still further along with fitness tracking, apps, and most health sensors, although the Pixel Watch shows that Google is serious about closing the gap.

🤑 Fitbit Premium costs extra. You just paid at least $349 for a new smartwatch, and then you find out that Fitbit is free, but Fitbit Premium costs $9.99/mo or $80/yr (after a six-month trial). Some extras like advanced sleep analytics and your Daily Readiness Score should be free, while I get that even Apple charges for video workouts via Fitness+.

Pixel Watch features I’m eager to test soon 🧪

🤕 Fall detection (coming in 2023). Apple’s very similar feature sold me on the Apple Watch 4 for my parents when it first launched. Google adding fall detection to its flagship smartwatch should inspire more sales via a life-saving safety tool.

Should you buy Google Pixel Watch? 🤔

Yes, if…

✅ Design: You dig the domed circular watch look

✅ Sized right: You’re OK with a small 41mm smartwatch

✅ Fit a bit: You’re really into the Fitbit platform

✅ Charger: You’re prepped to charge this thing daily

No, if…

❌ You have an iPhone: It looks awesome, but it won’t work with iPhone

❌ You want Gen 2: It’ll surely fix Gen 1 issues of size, battery and bezel

❌ Accident prone: The domed glass looks nice, but could be in for a bruising

Your Google Pixel Watch questions answered 👇