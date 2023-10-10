See today's Amazon Prime Day deals

Sony has introduced a new pair of PlayStation Earbuds with the Sony Inzone Buds.

Not to be confused with the upcoming Pulse Explore earbuds, the Inzone Buds are truly wireless earbuds with active-noise cancelation from Sony Electronics. The earbuds can connect to a PS5, PC, and mobile devices with its included USB-C dongle and through Bluetooth LE Audio as well.

These earbuds pack some serious sound by using the same Dynamic Driver X found in Sony’s most advanced pair of earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM5. We’ve been testing the Sony Inzone Buds for a few days with the PS5 and Asus ROG Ally (just not the PlayStation Portal likely) and they offer an impressive level of spatial sound, almost on par with any headset we’ve tested including the elites like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

PC users can also further customize spatial sound field with sound tone personalization in the Sony Inzone app on Windows.

The Sony Inzone Buds promise to be long-lasting too with 12 hours of battery life, plus 24 more hours in the accompanying case, while connected to the USB-C dongle. Using the earbuds with Bluetooth LE Audio extends the battery life to a further 24 hours with 48 hours in the charging case.

The Sony Inzone Buds are available today and they retail for $199, the same price as the upcoming Pulse Explore earbuds.

Sony Inzone H5

Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

Sony has also introduced a new $150 gaming headset to rival the official Xbox gaming headset.

The new Sony Inzone H5 gaming headset takes all of the premium features of the $229 Inzone H7 and brings it down to a $150 gaming headset along with a lighter-weight design.

Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut

The Sony Inzone H5 feels much, much lighter at 260 grams versus the Inzone H7 which weighed in at 325 grams. The Inzone H5 also features an improved boom mic with added AI-based noise reduction and a 3.5mm wired audio jack. Of course, the headset still comes with a 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle you can plug into the PS5 and PCs.

The Inzone H5 isn’t nearly as long-lasting with only 28 hours of battery life in the cans – the Inzone H7 could last up to 40 hours. However, in case you run out of juice while gaming, you can plug in the headset for a 10-minute charge to get three more hours of playtime.

The Sony Inzone H5 is also available now with a retail price of $149. If you need to save a bit of money to afford them, check out the PlayStation Plus discount code.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.

