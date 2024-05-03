All of a sudden, it’s possible to buy the PlayStation Portal in the US today, as the PS5 remote player has remained in stock at two key retailers at the start of this weekend. As of publishing this news, the PlayStation Portal restock remains active.

Specifically, the PlayStation Portal at Walmart and PlayStation Portal at Best Buy have been restocked at MSRP. This is after several months of the $199.99 PS5 peripheral being out of stock in the US, with fed-up PS5 gamers wondering why it’s so hard to buy. It’s important for us to note that the PlayStation Portal is one of the best PS5 accessories, according to our testing, but it’s the standalone Sony PSP 2 that can play games offline like the PS Vita. That console won’t come out until late 2025.

Small PlayStation Portal deal

Digging deeper into the news, we found that, of the two American retailers, Walmart is currently offering a slightly discounted PlayStation Portal price: it’s just $199 for the remote player shaped like a white DualSense controller. That price is before sales tax.

Best Buy is charging $199.99. This makes the Walmart deal for the PlayStation Portal the smallest sale ever for a Sony PlayStation product, but at least it’s in stock. So far, we haven’t found a PlayStation Portal restock at Target, GameStop or Amazon in several weeks.

Will PlayStation Portal remain in stock

The truth is that Sony didn’t manufacture enough PlayStation Portal units when the PS5 accessory launched on November 15, 2023. It’s only now catching up to demand.

Why did this happen in the first place? One of the reasons is that PS Portal pre-orders numbers were completely underwhelming, according to my Sony sources. But, by Black Friday of last year, the $199 gadget surged in popularity because everyone was looking for “the big gift” for PS5 gamers and this was the shiny new thing within budget. So it turned into a PS5 restock situation all over again.

PS5 Pro restock information

Because demand for Sony products is unpredictable, it would be smart to keep tabs on the rumored PS5 Pro just Sony can’t manufacture enough consoles. According to the most recent PlayStation 5 Pro leaks, the high-end console will launch this fall.

It’s true that last year’s PS5 Slim didn’t see the same level of demand as the original PS5, and neither did the PSVR 2 headset. But the promise of better graphics via a serious specs upgrade, not just a new form factor may appeal to gamers willing to part with the rumored $599 8K-capable console. We can’t wait to pair that with one of the new Sony Bravia 2024 TVs when we review the PS5 Pro.