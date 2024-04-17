Sony is reinventing its 4KTV and sound bar lineups under its existing Bravia brand. That means instead of a new Sony X95M or X90M to replace last year’s models, Sony is introducing the Bravia 9 and Bravia 7 Mini LED TVs. On top of the new, much simpler naming scheme, these TVs have been upgraded with a dramatic increase in dimming zones and total brightness. Additionally, Sony has downsized its speaker bars – while improving their sound – and introduced two of its most impressive wireless speaker systems.

In total, Sony has announced four new Bravia TVs, two new Bravia soundbars, and two new wireless speaker systems. This is in addition to new audio products launched last week – see our Sony Ult Wear headphones review for more on that.

Here’s what you need to know about every new home entertainment product in Sony’s 2024 line-up complete with pricing.

Sony Bravia 9 Mini LED

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Bravia 9 is Sony’s new flagship Mini LED 4KTV that promises to be 50% brighter than its predecessor, the Sony X95L. You read that right, this 4KTV is twice as bright thanks to having an insane 325% more dimming zones. The Bravia 9 may in fact be the ultimate TV pairing for Sony’s upcoming PS5 Pro console. Sony also promises the Bravia 9 will be better looking in any room thanks to X-Wide Angle, which improves its viewing angles while X-Anti Reflection reduces screen glare from reflections.

On top of all the display improvements, the Bravia 9 has two new upward-firing Beam Tweeters and two side Frame tweeters to deliver a dramatic spatial sound experience with Acoustic Multi-Audio+. Despite being dramatically brighter and louder, the Bravia 9 has managed to reduce its power consumption by 20%.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Bravia 8 is Sony’s latest OLED 4KTV replacing the Sony A80L and here to rival the new Samsung S95D OLED. Sony’s OLED features a much sleeker design than its predecessor – it’s 31% thinner, while reducing the bezels by 29%. The Sony Bravia 8 is also equipped with Sony’s latest XR processor, which can enhance the TV’s picture’s color, contrast, and clarity in real-time. Also like Sony’s previous OLED TVs, the whole screen acts as a speaker with ​​Acoustic Surface Audio+.

Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sony Bravia 7 is the successor to the Sony X90L and it easily features the biggest upgrade going from a full array to a Mini LED backlighting system. Mini LED was a big thing we felt was missing from Sony’s mid-range 4KTV and it has helped increase the lighting zones by 790% while somehow reducing power consumption by 10%. The thousands of more lighting zones, the Sony Bravia 7 promises to be much brighter while also driving deeper contrast.

Sony Bravia 3 LED

Sony Bravia 3

The Bravia 3 is Sony’s new entry-level 4KTV (replacing the Sony X77L) that only features an LED full-array backlight. Though it’s not nearly as fancy as Sony’s other Mini LED and OLED sets, the Bravia 3 promises a dynamic HDR picture with over a billion accurate colors. It’s also equipped with a lower-tier Processor X1 than the XR processor in the Bravia 9, 8, and 7 but it still can upscale content while boosting color, contrast, and clarity in real-time.

In terms of price, the Bravia 3 is the most affordable way to buy into the Sony Bravia TV lineup among 2024 sets, and $50 to $100 cheaper than Roku’s new Mini-LED flagship television, the Roku Pro Series TV.

Sony Bravia Quad

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Sony Bravia Quad is possibly one of the coolest wireless home theater speaker systems ever introduced. Instead of being for big units (or cylinders like Sony HT-A9), the Bravia Quad is made up of four thin panels that look like the front mesh part of a traditional speaker. Each Quad unit has four speakers in one so a complete system actually gives you 16 speakers in total and together they create an incredible surround sound experience.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 9

Sony’s new flagship Bravia Theater Bar 9 sound bar includes an impressive 13 speaker units including a beam tweeter. Another big improvement about the Theater Bar 9 is it’s 36% smaller than Sony’s previous HT-A7000 sound bar.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8

The Bravia Theater Bar 8 sits just below Sony’s new flagship sound bar and 11 speaker units to drive nearly as immersive surround sound. It’s also dramatically smaller than the HT-A5000, shrinking its total volume by 30%.

Sony Bravia Theater U

(credit: Sony)

Last but not least, Sony has introduced a new Bravia Theater U neckband speaker. It’s much sleeker than Sony’s last wearable speaker, the Sony SRS-NS7, and its longer and curvier shape also makes it more comfortable to wear. It delivers a surprisingly immersive surround sound experience like you would get from a pair of headphones or a speaker system, but you can take it around with you since you’re wearing it.

Author Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director and has been reviewing tech for more than a decade, including going in-depth on TVs and soundbars.