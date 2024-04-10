The new Roku Pro Series TV release date is today, April 10, and it’s the most powerful Roku-branded TV to date, according to the top streaming platform-turned-television maker. It’s certainly a step up from the Roku Plus and Select series we’ve tested at The Shortcut, and easy to buy: Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart are all selling the new mini LED TV in three sizes at starting $899.99.

This is a big moment for Roku, because the Roku Pro TV specs are competitive, while the price remains consumer-friendly. It has a 4K resolution, QLED, Mini-LED with local dimming, and one nifty smart remote (more on that later).

The Roku Pro Series comes in three sizes – 55 inches, 65 inches and 75 inches – between the prices of $899.99 and $1699.99, and it may hit a sweet spot against higher-priced mini-LED sets from Samsung, Sony and LG and be in line with what’s being offered by TCL, Hisense and Sharp, Roku’s TV partners – and new rivals.

The refresh rate for this QLED is 120Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and VRR, which should please gamers and anyone who loves fast, smooth motion on their television. Other perks like Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ will put the Roku Pro Series ahead of some of its pricier rivals, and the new Backdrops idea seems like a bid to challenge the Samsung Frame TV at a much cheaper price. We’re looking forward to reviewing the Roku Pro Series to test that out.

Updated Roku Pro TV specs

Name: Roku Pro TV

Resolution: 4K

Screen type: QLED

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Backlighting: mini-LED with local dimming

Picture formats: Roku Smart Picture, HD10+ and Dolby Vision IQ

Audio: Wide cinematic sound

Price: Starts at $899.99

Release date: April 10, 2024

Sizes: 55, 65 and 75 inch

Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth for headphones

Remote included: Roku Voice Remote 2nd gen with backlit buttons, USC- charging and remote finder voice commands

Roku’s Pro Series entrance

Roku is going to be an interesting TV company to watch in 2024, mainly because Walmart just bought cheap TV rival Vizio and the Roku stock did a nosedive on the news. Roku has recently started makes its own TVs, branching out into hardware after more than a decade of partnering with the likes of TCL, Hisense, Sharp and other manufacturers on the beloved Roku operating system. It’s still working with these brands, but now it’s also challenging them in the TV marketplace.

But Roku has some tricks up its sleeve for 2024. More than just a bright television, the Roku Pro TV series aims to have a finely-tuned picture that takes the hard work out of the hands of customers. Only 9% of smart TV viewers actually adjust their settings, as they watch content, according to a Harris Poll funded by Roku. So, the company is launching Roku Smart Picture in this television and across older sets via an automatic software update. Ideas like this could gives its TVs longevity and a leg up.