Samsung has a strong 2024 TV lineup that includes new 4K and 8K QLED TVs as well as its latest QD-OLED TVs. What’s more, Samsung is holding a special pre-order promo that grants you a free 65” TU690T TV when you purchase any new 2024 TV from its site. The special offers from Samsung are only available until April 11th so don’t miss the deals.

Here’s what you need to know about every new TV in Samsung’s 2024 line-up along with their launch prices for each screen size.

Samsung QN900D

Samsung has called the QN900D Neo QLED the slimmest 8K TV ever with a body that measures just half an inch thick. It also packs a new powerhouse NQA AI Gen3 processor, which includes an on-device AI engine that claims to be twice as fast as its predecessor with eight times the neural networks. All that smart processing power is being put to use to drive its AI-enhanced 8K upscaling and auto HDR rendering.

Samsung QN800D

Samsung’s second highest-end 8K QLED TV isn’t nearly as thin or powerful with only a 0.7-inch thick display and a NQ8 AI Gen2 processor. However, you’re getting over 33 million pixels for a much lower price. This TV also includes an AI Motion Enhancer Pro feature, which uses deep learning to remove the motion blur from fast-moving objects like baseballs and footballs.

Samsung QN90D

Samsung’s new flagship QN90D QLED 4K TV offers up an enhanced level of high-dynamic range with Neo Quantum HDR+4. The feature promises to produce vivid color that’s real enough to touch while staying true to what the director intended without exaggeration. Additionally, the new QLED models support Real Depth Enhancer Pro, which promises to find the focal point of each frame to add depth and separation for a fully dimensional picture.

The Samsung QN90D is also being offered in a new huge 98-inch screen size for an equally huge five-digit price of $14,999.

Samsung QN85D

The Samsung QN85D is a 4K QLED TV that sits one tiny half-step below its flagship QN90D. This model features a slightly stepped-down Neo Quantum HDR designed to add rich, accurate shades and tones in each scene. Otherwise, you still get the new Real Depth Enhancer feature and even the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor as its higher-end sibling.

Samsung S95D

The Samsung S95C is a stunningly and almost perfect TV and the Samsung S95D promises to take things to even greater heights with OLED Glare-Free technology. This ambitiously named feature is a new matte coating designed to reduce reflections without affecting viewing angles, contrast, or color balance. Those are strong claims we’re hoping to test in the near future.

Samsung S90D

The Samsung S90D is the smaller brother to the S95D and unfortunately, it misses out on the new OLED Glare-Free technology. However, Samsung has upgraded it in almost every other way a new Neural Quantum Processor and Pantone Validation for accurate colors. That new processor also supports an AI-powered auto-game genre detection feature that can tell when you’re playing RPGs vs racing games and adjust the picture to accommodate your games. The Samsung S90D is also available in two new 42- and 48-inch sizes, though Samsung hasn’t announced pricing for these two smaller models yet.

Samsung Frame

The 2024 version of the Samsung Frame is all about better efficiency and giving users easy (paid) access to art. This year’s model has a new Art Mode Frequency feature that cuts the refresh rate in half to 60Hz to help reduce energy consumption. The Art Store has also been updated with an Art Streams subscription that streams 20 new pieces of curated art onto your TV every month. New Frame TVs will come with a free two months of Art Stream included.

Music Frame

Lastly, Samsung has announced its new Music Frame will cost $399. That might sound expensive, especially if you were hoping to buy a couple of these, but the speaker is capable of Dolby Atmos on its own and it has it’s own built-in sub. Samsung is also running a special inaugural promo grants you a $50 Samsung Credit with any Music Frame preorders.

