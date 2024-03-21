Samsung just launched pre-orders for its The Frame 2024 TV, and this QLED 4KTV, LS03D, actually has the same day-one price as last year’s Frame TV. This is despite the new headline feature, an Anti-Reflection with Matte Display across all sizes. That said, my analysis of Samsung 2024 TV prices shows the sizes narrowed – at least for now – and that the 65-inch will prove to be the most popular Frame TV this year.

This does mean, technically, the starting price for a Frame TV is a bit higher. But there are launch day discounts. Samsung got rid of the 32-inch Frame TV for 2024, which retailed for $600 when it first launched and went as low as $550 before new Frame TVs orders launched today. So your starting price is now an even $1,000 for the 43-inch The Frame QLED with a temporary launch day discount bringing the cost down to $900. The Frame TV 50-inch is $1,300 and 55-inch is $1,500, with the a $100 discount attached to these sizes, making them $1,200 and $1,400 respectively.

The 65-inch Frame TV price is $100 too

The 65-inch Frame TV 2024 price has an MSRP of $2,000, according to Samsung, with a nice discount of $1,900 today. The price doubles for the 75-inch Frame TV, which costs $3,000, with a discount of $2,900. Notice the deal pattern? At least for early adopters, there’s going to be a brief discount.

That’s where Samsung’s newly revealed pricing information stops, however. There’s no 85-inch Frame TV 2024 (at least not yet). Last year, the size launched at $4,300 and dropped down to $3,300 about 11 months later.

When to buy a Samsung Frame TV 2024?

Judging from last year’s Samsung Frame TV price trend, early adopters at least get some sort of discount. Currently, it’s set at $100 off across the board. Those discounts tend to disappear shortly after Samsung products make their way to stores and return is spurts – usually during Discover Samsung sales events that are seasonal.

Over the course of 12 months, the prices have dropped anywhere from $50 to $1,000 on last year’s models, but the biggest discounts for the Frame TV were exclusive to the very large sizes. The 2024 65-inch Frame TV LS03D discounted price of $1,900 may go down another $300 over time, but you’ll likely have to wait 11 months again – and by then you’re just going to want The Frame 2025 TV at the higher launch price.

Author Matt Swider has been testing TVs for almost two decades as a tech expert. His journalism career spans consumer technology and video game reporting at more than two dozen publications, notably TechRadar and now The Shortcut.