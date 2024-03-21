Samsung The Frame TV price: how much it costs to buy the 2024 LS03D
Samsung's The Frame QLED 4KTV is same launch price as the 2023 version, spanning 43 inches to 75 inches, with the 65-inch TV being most popular
Samsung just launched pre-orders for its The Frame 2024 TV, and this QLED 4KTV, LS03D, actually has the same day-one price as last year’s Frame TV. This is despite the new headline feature, an Anti-Reflection with Matte Display across all sizes. That said, my analysis of Samsung 2024 TV prices shows the sizes narrowed – at least for now – and that the 65-inch will prove to be the most popular Frame TV this year.
This does mean, technically, the starting price for a Frame TV is a bit higher. But there are launch day discounts. Samsung got rid of the 32-inch Frame TV for 2024, which retailed for $600 when it first launched and went as low as $550 before new Frame TVs orders launched today. So your starting price is now an even $1,000 for the 43-inch The Frame QLED with a temporary launch day discount bringing the cost down to $900. The Frame TV 50-inch is $1,300 and 55-inch is $1,500, with the a $100 discount attached to these sizes, making them $1,200 and $1,400 respectively.
The 65-inch Frame TV price is $100 too
The 65-inch Frame TV 2024 price has an MSRP of $2,000, according to Samsung, with a nice discount of $1,900 today. The price doubles for the 75-inch Frame TV, which costs $3,000, with a discount of $2,900. Notice the deal pattern? At least for early adopters, there’s going to be a brief discount.
That’s where Samsung’s newly revealed pricing information stops, however. There’s no 85-inch Frame TV 2024 (at least not yet). Last year, the size launched at $4,300 and dropped down to $3,300 about 11 months later.
When to buy a Samsung Frame TV 2024?
Judging from last year’s Samsung Frame TV price trend, early adopters at least get some sort of discount. Currently, it’s set at $100 off across the board. Those discounts tend to disappear shortly after Samsung products make their way to stores and return is spurts – usually during Discover Samsung sales events that are seasonal.
Over the course of 12 months, the prices have dropped anywhere from $50 to $1,000 on last year’s models, but the biggest discounts for the Frame TV were exclusive to the very large sizes. The 2024 65-inch Frame TV LS03D discounted price of $1,900 may go down another $300 over time, but you’ll likely have to wait 11 months again – and by then you’re just going to want The Frame 2025 TV at the higher launch price.
