Rare PlayStation VR 2 price drop among 20 Amazon deals for Sunday
These 20 deals will sell out. No time for The Shortcut intro. Happy Sunday!
Today’s 20-deal newsletter ends with my discount codes below ⤵️
🚨🥽 1. $200 off Sony PSVR 2 at Amazon in a rare limited discount
🥽 This is Sony’s PS5 VR headset that’s normally $550
✂️ $200 off is its lowest price ever at Amazon, Walmart, etc
⏲️ The $349 deal price is a limited-time discount (may sell out)
👍 I’ve tested it. It’s fun. But it’s worth $350 more than it is $550
This PSVR 2 deal is so good – $200 off – that I need to send a Sunday newsletter before it sells out. Of course, I couldn’t just send one deal. So here’s 20. Sunday has turned into a very busy discount day on Amazon and other retailers.
Note: the PSVR 2 bundle with Horizon: Call of the Mountain is also on sale at Amazon and Walmart.
🎧 2. $179 Beats Studio Pro noise-canceling headphones
🎧 Over-the-ear wireless headphones with a USB-C port
🔊 Noise-canceling, lossless audio, and spatial audio
🔋 Up to 40 hours of battery life
🥽📦 3. $200 off PSVR 2 bundle with Horizon Call of the Mountain
💿 This is the best game I’ve played on PSVR 2 so far
💰 It costs $60, so you’re saving $10 on top of saving $200
🖥️ 4. $250 off Sony InZone M9 4K HDR 144Hz gaming monitor
📺 Sony’s best 4K gaming monitor with Full Array Local Dimming
🏃♂️ 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC
🎮 PS5-friendly Auto HDR Tone Mapping
🎮 5. $50 off PlayStation 5 Slim
🚨 Rare PS5 Slim discount for $50 off MSRP
💿 This version usually costs $500 since it has a disc-drive
🔮 This deal is a sign PS5 Pro is coming in 2024 (no PSP 2 until 2025)
🤖 6. $200 off Roborock Qrevo S Robot Vacuum & Mop (apply coupon)
🤖 Robot vacuum with smart obstacle avoidance
♻️ Self-emptying (a must-have feature, IMO)
💦 Self-drying, self-filling & auto-mop washing
🧱 7. LEGO Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi pre-order price
🧱 1,215-piece LEGO set of a Pixelated Mario & Yoshi
📆 Pre-order now for its October 1 release date (limit 3)
📺 8. $279 Hisense 58” 4K QLED TV
📺 4K resolution QLED TV (model U6HF)
💡 600 nit brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 240Hz
🧠 Fire TV OS, voice remote, Alexa
🖥️ 9. $249 34” LG UltraGear gaming monitor
📈 LG’s best-selling curved gaming monitor is now $150 off
📐 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio, QHD resolution
🏃♂️ 160Hz, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium
🖥️ 10. $129 27” LG UltraGear gaming monitor
📐 LG’s smaller Full HD monitor is just $129
🏃♂️ 165Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, matte finish
💰 Lowest price outside of Amazon Prime Day
📱 11. $200 Amazon gift card w/ Galaxy Z Flip 6 + free storage upgrade
🆕 Samsung’s stylish clam-shell style Flip 6 is already on sale
🗄️ You get the 512GB Flip 6 for the price of the 256GB version ($120 value)
💳 Comes with a $200 Amazon gift card
👀 See my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review
📱 12. $300 Amazon gift card w/ Galaxy Z Fold 6 + free storage upgrade
🆕 Samsung’s more versatile smartphone – unfolds into a mini tablet
🗄️ You get the 512GB Fold 6 for the price of the 256GB version ($120 value)
💳 Comes with a $300 Amazon gift card
👀 See my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review
⚡ My lightning deals (fewer words, faster deals)
💿 13. Up to $40 off PS5 games: Spider-Man 2, Last of Us 2, Gran Turismo 5
🎮 14. $39 PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers
🖥️ 15. $199 Samsung Odyssey G5 27” gaming monitor 165Hz, 1ms
🎧 16. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 + free case
🖥️ 17. $199 Asus TUF 32” Curved Gaming Monitor 1440p QHD 165Hz
💻 18. $400 off Asus TUF 16” gaming laptop
⚙️ 19. $169 Focusrite Vocaster Two Studio podcasting bundle
📶 20. $110 off TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System 3-pack
🗄️ Requested deal: $159 Western Digital 2TB PS5 SSD with heatsink
🏆 The top-selling PS5 SSD through our links
🥇 It also sits atop our best PS5 SSD buying guide
♨️ Yes, you need a heatsink for any PS5 SSD (this has it included)
💯 Get 2TB instead of 1TB – you won’t regret it
🪛 Need help installing it? I have a PS5 SSD install guide here
