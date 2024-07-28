🥽 This is Sony’s PS5 VR headset that’s normally $550

✂️ $200 off is its lowest price ever at Amazon, Walmart, etc

⏲️ The $349 deal price is a limited-time discount (may sell out)

👍 I’ve tested it. It’s fun. But it’s worth $350 more than it is $550

This PSVR 2 deal is so good – $200 off – that I need to send a Sunday newsletter before it sells out. Of course, I couldn’t just send one deal. So here’s 20. Sunday has turned into a very busy discount day on Amazon and other retailers.

Note: the PSVR 2 bundle with Horizon: Call of the Mountain is also on sale at Amazon and Walmart.

Amazon: PSVR 2 for $200 off

Walmart PSVR 2 for $200 off

🎧 Over-the-ear wireless headphones with a USB-C port

🔊 Noise-canceling, lossless audio, and spatial audio

🔋 Up to 40 hours of battery life

Amazon: Beats Studio Pro

💿 This is the best game I’ve played on PSVR 2 so far

💰 It costs $60, so you’re saving $10 on top of saving $200

Amazon: $200 off PSVR 2 +game bundle

Walmart: $200 off PSVR 2 + game bundle

📺 Sony’s best 4K gaming monitor with Full Array Local Dimming

🏃‍♂️ 144Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC

🎮 PS5-friendly Auto HDR Tone Mapping

Amazon: Sony InZone M9 gaming monitor

🚨 Rare PS5 Slim discount for $50 off MSRP

💿 This version usually costs $500 since it has a disc-drive

🔮 This deal is a sign PS5 Pro is coming in 2024 (no PSP 2 until 2025)

Amazon: PS5 Slim with Disc Drive

🤖 Robot vacuum with smart obstacle avoidance

♻️ Self-emptying (a must-have feature, IMO)

💦 Self-drying, self-filling & auto-mop washing

Amazon: Roborock Qrevo S robo vac

🧱 1,215-piece LEGO set of a Pixelated Mario & Yoshi

📆 Pre-order now for its October 1 release date (limit 3)

LEGO: Mario & Yoshi 1,215-piece set

📺 4K resolution QLED TV (model U6HF)

💡 600 nit brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 240Hz

🧠 Fire TV OS, voice remote, Alexa

Amazon: $279 58-inch Hisense 4K QLED TV

📈 LG’s best-selling curved gaming monitor is now $150 off

📐 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio, QHD resolution

🏃‍♂️ 160Hz, HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium

Amazon: 34" LG UltraGear gaming monitor

📐 LG’s smaller Full HD monitor is just $129

🏃‍♂️ 165Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, matte finish

💰 Lowest price outside of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon: 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitor

🆕 Samsung’s stylish clam-shell style Flip 6 is already on sale

🗄️ You get the 512GB Flip 6 for the price of the 256GB version ($120 value)

💳 Comes with a $200 Amazon gift card

👀 See my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review

Amazon: Save $320 when buying Flip

🆕 Samsung’s more versatile smartphone – unfolds into a mini tablet

🗄️ You get the 512GB Fold 6 for the price of the 256GB version ($120 value)

💳 Comes with a $300 Amazon gift card

👀 See my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review

Amazon: Save $420 when buying the Fold 6

⚡ My lightning deals (fewer words, faster deals)

Amazon: $20 Spider-Man 2 for PS5

Amazon: $10 off Last of Us 2 Remaster

Amazon: $30 off Gran Turismo 7 for PS5

Amazon: $30 off God of War Ragnarok PS5

Amazon: $40 off Ratchet & Clank PS5

Amazon: PowerA Switch controllers

$199 Samsung 27-inch gaming monitor

Amazon: Galaxy Buds 3 + free case

$199 Asus curved gaming monitor

$400 off this Asus gaming laptop

$169 Focusrite Vocaster Two Studio

$169 TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh system (3-pack)

🏆 The top-selling PS5 SSD through our links

🥇 It also sits atop our best PS5 SSD buying guide

♨️ Yes, you need a heatsink for any PS5 SSD (this has it included)

💯 Get 2TB instead of 1TB – you won’t regret it

🪛 Need help installing it? I have a PS5 SSD install guide here

$40 off WD Black 2TB PS5 SSD

