Sony has announced a fantastic new addition to its PS5 controller colors lineup, and it’s easily my favorite design so far.

The Astro Bot PS5 controller captures the playful nature of Sony’s adorable little mascot, with some delightful touches that make it truly unique. The metallic blue accents on the handles and color-matched buttons provide a sci-fi look and feel, along with the trademark pair of eyes on the touchpad.

Astro’s Playroom is one of the best PS5 games, and its successor is shaping up to be just as charming judging from the footage we’ve seen so far. Fans of Astro Bot will want to get their human hands on this controller when it releases, then, and you’ll probably want to preorder it as it’s likely to sell out fast.

Astro Bot PS5 controller preorders begin on August 9 at 7am PT in the US and 10am local time in the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal.

The controller is set to cost $79.99, which is $5 cheaper than the recently announced Concord PS5 controller, and will launch on September 6, day-in date with the launch of Astro Bot.

Like the first game, Astro Bot will take full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller. You’ll be able to feel the surfaces Astro runs and slides on, and the adaptive triggers will be utilized when using Astro’s new powers. Get ready to feel the thruster of the new bulldog jetpack rattling against your fingers in sync with the onscreen animations.

Astro Bot will also use the controller’s often-underused motion controls when using the Dual Speeder to fly between various planets, and there are bound to be countless other surprises thrown in that are bound to put a smile on your face.

Make sure you subscribe to The Shortcut so you don't miss out on the Astro Bot PS5 controller preorder date and follow Matt Swider on X for instant alerts. Check out the best PS5 controller you can buy for Sony's console, especially if you're looking to get a competitive edge in the latest games.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.