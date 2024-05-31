(Credit: Team Asobi)

Astro’s Playroom sat proudly at the top of our best PS5 games list for many months, only to be toppled by the equally excellent Stellar Blade. However, Sony’s shiny little robot is back this September and ready to reclaim his crown.

Astro Bot was the highlight of Sony’s recent State of Play event, showing off an expanded and truly joyous world that’s begging to be explored. The game will once again take full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller and pay homage to the PlayStation brand in a delightful way.

This is the type of title that many gamers, myself included, have been crying out for from Sony. It isn’t just another single-player, third-person, narrative-driven story game or another live service multiplayer. This is the whimsical, fun and experimental Sony that many of us grew up with.

Astro Bot is brimming with creativity, looks visually stunning and is fundamentally different from the vast majority of titles out there. It also looks like something the great minds at Nintendo would cook up and is reminiscent of Super Mario Galaxy, which is high praise indeed.

You’ll explore six galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro’s scattered crew. Astro will have access to over 15 new abilities offering unique playstyles, which will take Astro’s platforming experience to new heights while remaining accessible to players of all ages. Expect the game to be another compelling showcase of what the DualSense controller can do.

Unlike Astro’s Playroom, Astro Bot won’t be free. It’s a standalone title that will be available physically or digitally, though no price has been shared just yet. Pre-orders for Astro Bot begin on June 7, 2024, and the release date is September 6, 2024.

