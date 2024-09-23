(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

🥳 Sony’s PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle includes a lot of extras

🤔 Only 12,300 units are being made, but what’s included in the bundle?

🎮 Those lucky enough to get it will get a DualSense Edge, controller, and more

😍 Everything is branded like the original PlayStation, including the charging cable

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle is bound to sell out fast, partly because only 12,300 units are being made. However, what do you get with the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition bundle?

With the PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition price likely to be at least $959.99 and possibly over $1,000, you’d hope that what’s included makes it worth it. Thankfully, the bundle does come with some nice extras, which we’ve listed below.

Everything included with the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle

Those who are lucky enough to buy the PS5 Pro Anniversary bundle will get the following accessories and hardware, all styled like the original PlayStation console:

A limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD

A limited edition DualSense wireless controller and controller case

A limited edition DualSense Edge wireless controller

A limited edition DualSense controller charging dock

A console cover for a disc drive

A vertical stand

It’s worth reiterating that the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle won’t be cheap based on the contents inside. The PS5 Pro console is $699.99, while the DualSense Edge, Charging Station, and vertical stand cost $199.99, and $29.99 each, respectively.

PlayStation fans can also enjoy a selection of special collector’s items, including a classic PlayStation controller cable connector:

Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip

If you’re interested in picking up a PlayStation 5 Pro and have your heart set on the 30th Anniversary Edition, check out our PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order tips to have the best chance of securing the console. Pre-orders begin on Thursday, September 26.

How to get PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle before it sells out

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 Pro Anniversary edition in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications.

If the normal PS5 Pro will suffice, the PS5 pre-order date is the same: Thursday, September 26. However, the release date is November 7 while the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection bundle releases on November 21. Bear that in mind if you want to start gaming on your PlayStation 5 Pro as soon as possible.

Sony has announced 13 PS5 Pro enhanced games for its new console so far, but expect many more titles to be updated for Sony’s more powerful PlayStation 5 in the months to come.

Up next: PS5 Pro vs PC: 5 reasons why Sony's new console is superior

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.