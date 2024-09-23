(Credit: The Shortcut)

👋 It’s easy to dismiss the PS5 Pro in favor of building a gaming PC

🤔 However, there are a few things to consider

🤷‍♂️ Not everyone has the expertise and you may end up spending more

💰 The convenience of consoles and investments people have made shouldn’t be overlooked either

The PS5 Pro’s high price tag has led to several heated discussions about whether Sony’s more powerful console is worth it compared to a gaming PC. However, when it comes to PS5 Pro vs PC, there are five areas where the new PlayStation 5 console wins out.

Of course, a PC will always be preferable for those looking to get the best gaming experience possible, as you can always build a more powerful rig and a PC offers unrivaled flexibility due to its open nature.

But that doesn’t mean the PS5 Pro won’t appeal to a certain audience. It could also be the better choice as not everyone has the patience, knowledge, or even the right setup to get the most out of a gaming PC.

If you can’t decide between the PS5 Pro vs PC, here are five reasons why Sony’s console is superior.

1. PS5 Pro is more affordable

Yes, the PS5 Pro’s price tag of $699.99 is difficult to swallow, particularly as it doesn’t come with a disc drive or vertical stand. It’s the most expensive console Sony has ever released, and the improvements found in the current list of PS5 Pro enhanced games aren’t exactly mind-blowing compared to what’s available on the current PlayStation 5.

However, with a controller included and everything you need in the box, the PS5 Pro is more affordable compared to a PC. Expert budget builders may be able to come close to matching Sony’s console, but you’ll still end up paying more overall and have to shell out extra for peripherals. The PS5 Pro is also capable of 8K in some games, which is quite the feat for a console that costs $700.

2. Plug and play without the hassle

Even though consoles are becoming more like PCs with every passing generation, the biggest advantage they still enjoy is their plug-and-play nature. You plug in a console and know that apart from a few system and game updates everything is designed to be a hassle-free experience.

The convenience of a console remains one of its biggest selling points and is a huge advantage over gaming PCs.

You don’t have to worry about fiddling with settings, whether your PC meets the recommended specs, or waste any time trawling through countless forums to figure out why a certain game refuses to work.

Most console gamers are usually content with their games running without issue, instead of spending hours squeezing out the perfect optimizations. When people plug in a PS5 Pro, they know it will work.

3. PS5 Pro fits in your living room

Hiding a desktop PC behind your TV isn’t optimal. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Another plus point for the PS5 Pro that shouldn’t be overlooked is that it’s designed to fit in your living room. Gaming PCs are often reserved for a space with a desk and chair, with only smaller builds being a viable option if you want to have one in an entertainment center.

You could hide a bulky desktop behind your TV unit, but that isn’t realistic for most people. The PS5 Pro, despite being another chunky-sized console from Sony, will easily fit into your space and allow you to sit back on the couch and game in comfort.

4. PS5 Pro is still the best place to play PlayStation 5 games

(Credit: Polyphony Digital)

After years of keeping its games exclusive to PlayStation consoles, Sony also releases its titles on PC, albeit usually a year or so later. That’s led many to conclude that you don’t need a PS5 Pro as the games will play better on PC.

Most PlayStation fans won’t be happy waiting to play the latest exclusive from Sony’s first-party studios.

And while that’s not necessarily untrue, some caveats should be included with such a statement. First, most PlayStation fans won’t be happy waiting to play the latest exclusive from Sony’s first-party studios. Second, some titles still haven’t made their way to PC, like Gran Turismo 7, and not every port goes as smoothly as it should (see The Last of Us Part 1 as the perfect example).

The PlayStation 5 Pro guarantees you can play the best PS5 games on day one at a comparable resolution and performance to a high-end gaming PC, and you’re unlikely to encounter any issues. That’s more than enough for most people.

5. PS5 Pro makes sense if you’re already invested in the PlayStation ecosystem

For the same reason why so many choose to stick with an Apple or Android whenever a new phone is released, it’s not easy to leave behind an ecosystem you’re already invested in. If you’ve amassed a large library of digital titles, enjoy collecting Trophies, and like downloading the PS Plus free games every month, starting your library again from scratch isn’t appealing.

You might also have a group of friends on PS5 that you play with regularly and moving to PC would leave you all on your lonesome unless a game specifically has cross-play support. While you can always argue that a PC is better than the PS5 Pro, it’s important to bear in mind that the majority of people aren’t buying either without a past purchase history.

Should you buy the PS5 Pro or a PC?

The answer to this question is fairly simple, honestly. Those who want the very best gaming experience and are willing to pay for it should build a gaming PC. However, if you’re a console gamer who is already invested in the PlayStation ecosystem but would like existing and future games to look better, buy a PS5 Pro.

For everyone else, the current PS5 is still an excellent choice and is the easiest to recommend. Check out our PS5 vs PS5 Pro comparison to see how the two systems compare if you still can’t decide.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.