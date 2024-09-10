(Credit: Polyphony Digital)

Despite advertising the PlayStation 5 supported 8K resolution on the box, Sony’s console has never achieved that feat – leading to the logo being removed once the PS5 Slim launched. However, the PS5 Pro is set to make 8K gaming a reality.

CNET went hands-on with Sony’s more powerful console and confirmed that the $699.99 mid-gen machine can play games at 8K, including the excellent Gran Turismo 7.

CNET described gaming in 8K as “a fun extra” as the mode will only serve a tiny subset of existing PS5 gamers as 8K TVs haven’t become mainstream and only select titles will support it. PlayStation 5’s lead architect Mark Cerny said that over 25% of PS5 owners own a 120fps capable TV, while around 1 in 10 PS5 players have a TV with VRR (variable refresh rate) support.

It shows that console gamers aren’t hooking their PlayStation 5s to the most expensive and technologically capable displays, which makes the PS5 Pro’s price tag of $699.99 all the more surprising. The console is aimed at a niche group of gamers, but at least it can offer something that the standard PlayStation 5 can’t in 8K support.

Gran Turismo 7 has acted as a proof of concept for many of Sony’s newest tech this generation. It is arguably the best showcase of what the PSVR 2 can bring to a game when implemented properly, and it’s one of a growing list of PS5 120fps games.

The power of the PS5 Pro will allow in-race ray tracing in Gran Turismo 7, which was previously confined to replays only. However, you won’t be able to enjoy 8K resolution and ray tracing together – that’s a stretch too far for Sony’s latest system.

The PS5 Pro pre-order date is September 26 and the console will be available on November 7. Check out every PS5 Pro-enhanced game announced so far.

