🚨 The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary release date isn’t the same as the standard Pro

📆 Both are available to pre-order on September 26

👉 However, the PS5 Pro releases on November 7, and the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary edition releases on November 21

🤷‍♂️ That’s just before Black Friday, but it means you’ll have to wait longer for the exclusive PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary release date isn’t as straightforward as expected. Despite preorders going live on the same day as the regular PS5 Pro on September 26, you’ll have to wait a little longer for the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition to arrive.

Again, it’s important to note that the pre-order date for the PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle is also September 26, but don’t expect it to ship on November 7 like the standard PS5 Pro.

When is the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary release date?

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary release date is November 21, which is a good few weeks later than the standard Pro, and it means you’ll have to wait to enjoy the power of Sony’s new console if you opt for the fancier (and significantly more expensive) version.

The PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition price is likely to be at least $959.99 and possibly over $1,000, which is a big increase on the already expensive $699.99 PlayStation Pro.

However, with only 12,300 being made, collectors and nostalgic PlayStation fans will want to own a piece of history. If that sounds like you, check out our PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order tips to give yourself the best chance of securing Sony’s exclusive console.

How to get PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console before it sells out

Another great tip is to get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 Pro Anniversary edition in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications.

Don’t forget that you can always purchase a limited edition DualSense, DualSense Edge, or PlayStation Portal when PS5 Pro preorders go live on September 26 if the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection Edition isn’t feasible. It’s worth signing up for alerts if you’re interested in any of the special PS5 accessories.

Up next: PS5 Pro vs PC: 5 reasons why Sony's new console is superior

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.