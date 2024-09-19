🥳 Sony has announced the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

🎉 It features retro-styled versions of the PS5 and PS5 Pro

🎮 Sony’s also given the DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PS Portal a makeover

📆 The collection is available to preorder from September 26

Sony is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of PlayStation in the best possible way: by turning the PS5, PS5 Pro, PlayStation Portal, DualSense, and DualSense Edge into a fitting tribute to the console that kicked started it all.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection features the original PlayStation color design from the 90s and some subtle touches like making the USB cable look like the wired controller connector from back in the day.

Sony has pulled out all the stops, even updating the PlayStation Portal with the company’s classic colors and style, and each PS5 and PS5 Pro bundle contains four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited edition PlayStation poster and a PlayStation paperclip.

The PS5 Pro bundle includes a few more extras to sweeten the deal. It comes with a DualSense Edge, along with the classic DualSense and DualSense Charging Station. Each console will also be individually numbered.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary PS5 preorder information

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary preorders begin on September 26 at PlayStation Direct with the range to release on November 21. You’ll need a PlayStation Network account. There will only be 12,300 units of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console available, but Sony hasn’t shared any pricing information.

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection (Credit: Sony)

The entire range will be available “while supplies last” but expect things to sell out fast. If you’re not swayed by the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection, the regular PS5 Pro preorder date is also September 26.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.