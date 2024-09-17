🧐 The first analysis of the PS5 Pro shows how it will improve PlayStation 5 games

🤖 Expect Sony’s PSSR technology to do most of the heavy lifting

🤔 Most games will be upscaled from a lower internal resolution to a convincing 4K output

🤷‍♂️ 30fps modes are still present in games like Hogwarts Legacy and Alan Wake 2

The PS5 Pro left many in shock with its $699.99 price tag, but many have argued that the cost will be worth it if the new PlayStation 5 can deliver significant improvements over the existing console.

Unfortunately, though, it appears that the PS5 Pro will offer mixed results. It won’t be able to perform miracles, despite having considerably more power under the hood, so don’t expect 60fps in every game with ray tracing enabeld.

According to the tech experts at Digital Foundry, Sony’s new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) is the most game-changing addition to PS5 Pro. It allows games to run at lower resolutions but convincingly upscales them to higher-resolution images using AI.

The team at Digital Foundry analyzed the PS5 Pro enhanced games shown during Sony’s technical presentation, including the rendering resolution and performance. Here’s what they found:

The Last of Us Part 2 on PS5 Pro

The game retains the same native 1440p rendering resolution as the performance mode in the standard PS5 game. However, PSSR is used to render an image that is comparable to a native 4K. Some ghosting was present on foliage like grass, but it mainly presents itself in still images and not while in motion. Some sub-pixel shimmering was also present.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5 Pro

(Credit: Digital Foundry)

The footage shown of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart retained many of the same visual features from the game’s existing Performance RT mode on PS5. The internal rendering resolution varies between 1440p and 1800p, with PSSR bringing the image quality up to 4K. Compared to the PC version, the PS5 Pro version is missing some graphical features like depth of field, increased crowd density, and increased level of detail.

Alan Wake 2 on PS5 Pro

Alan Wake 2 will still include a 30fps and 60fps mode, with each targeting a resolution of 1260p and 864p respectively. Again, PSSR appears to be in play, and screen-space reflections were present in the 60fps mode but not in the 30fps mode. It means ray tracing support may still be locked to the 30fps mode.

Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 Pro

Gran Turismo 7 features ray-traced reflections in-game, but as a result, the internal resolution drops to 1188p. PSSR is employed to bring the lower-resolution image up to a 4K output. We also know that Gran Turismo 7 will be able to output at 8K resolution.

Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro version of Horizon Forbidden West has promised to bring several enhancements like more realistic looking skin, but it was unclear to Digital Foundry whether the game will also use PSSR.

Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 Pro

Hogwart’s Legacy is one of the titles which shows how the PS5 Pro will be able to offer more ray tracing effects, including reflections and shadows. However, expect the ray tracing mode to stay at 30fps and not 60fps.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows on PS5 Pro

Ubisoft’s next big game runs at 864p on PS5 Pro and targets 60fps. Again, expect PSSR to take that lower resolution and make it look like a razor-sharp 4K. However, motion blur was undersampled and the depth of field exhibited some flickering and aliasing.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PS5 Pro

(Credit: Digital Foundry)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 appeared to be running at 60fps instead of the unstable 40 to 60fps that’s present on PS5. Checkerboard artifacts were reduced, too, which could be due to PSSR being implemented.

Is PS5 Pro worth it?

The above results may seem disappointing to some, but it’s important to note that resolution is no longer as clear cut as it once was. Upscaling techniques have come a long way, allowing for games that render at lower resolution to look comparable to if they were outputting at a native 4K.

The PS5 Pro will rely heavily on PSSR, allowing developers to use precious resources that would have been spent on hitting native resolutions elsewhere. It’s still early days, too, which means future PS5 Pro enhanced games could benefit far more.

If you’d like to get the best gaming experience possible on PlayStation 5, the PS5 Pro launches on November 7. The PS5 pre-order date is September 26, and the console costs $699.99. Check out our PS5 vs PS5 Pro comparison for more.

