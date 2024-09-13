(Credit: The Shortcut)

💌 Astro Bot is a reminder of why so many gamers love PlayStation, but also Nintendo

🤷‍♂️ It also showed that the PS5 Pro isn’t really necessary for most people

🤓 The Nintendo Switch 2 won’t be as powerful as a PS5, but Nintendo knows how to make the most of its hardware

👏 Fundamentally, the Switch 2 will deliver new games and ideas

I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Sony’s adorable little robot during my Astro Bot review. But, even though I described Astro Bot as the game PS5 has been crying out for, I couldn’t help but notice it made me crave the Nintendo Switch 2 even more than I already did. Seriously, I can’t wait to get my hands on whatever Nintendo’s cooking next.

That probably isn’t too surprising. Astro Bot delivers a Mario-like experience that is rarely seen outside of Nintendo’s platforms, and veers away from Sony’s usual obsession with trying to best Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

It’s the type of grin-inducing game that Nintendo would be proud of, packed with imaginative level design and clever mechanics – though I’d still argue it falls short of greats like Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Odyssey. The platforming in Astro Bot isn’t as responsive or rewarding, and both Super Mario Galaxy and Odyssey deliver far more bang for your buck.

Lost in space

Astro Bot is a breath of fresh air for PS5 owners. (Credit: Sony)

Funnily enough, though, at no point did Astro Bot make me feel I needed a more powerful PlayStation 5, i.e. the PS5 Pro. And now that Sony has held its nine-minute technical presentation showing off what the console can do, that feeling has only grown stronger.

The PS5 Pro is expensive for what it promises to deliver – slightly improved resolutions, frame rates, and more ray tracing in specific games – and Astro Bot is testament to the fact that fun and inventive gameplay will always be king.

At no point did I wish that things looked a little crisper or find myself yearning for a few more realistic reflections.

That isn’t to say the Team Asobi’s game isn’t absolutely stunning to be hold – it most certainly is. The game’s use of physics, animations, and particle effects all help to immerse you in the fantastical world of Astro Bot. From a technical perspective, it’s unlikely Nintendo’s next system will be able to match it.

That being said, the game’s art style and charm is what really sells it. And at no point did I wish that things looked a little crisper or find myself yearning for a few more realistic reflections. I just wanted more levels to run through and missing bots to find, though Astro Bot’s rumored DLC might help with that.

It’s an artform

It’s scary how good Luigi’s Mansion 3 can look. (Credit: Nintendo)

And when it comes to power, Nintendo has shown it can make visually stunning and ambitious games even with far weaker hardware. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a perfect example. Not only is the game massive in scale and essentially an open sandbox for players to go wild in, but it’s also split between three levels: the surface, the depths and the Sky Islands above, all of which you can move through seamlessly.

Some of the best-looking games of this generation (if you’re willing to class Switch as a Gen 9 console) can also be found on Nintendo Switch. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still looks exceptional, I’ll never stop being impressed by ARMS, and Lugi’s Mansion 3 is truly a masterpiece of visual design.

The ingenuity to work around performance limitations makes the prospect of what Nintendo can do with a little more power a tantalizing proposition.

Yes, Nintendo will never achieve the photorealistic graphics Sony tends to pursue. But I’d much rather have a more cartoony and Pixar-like looking game than something that comes close to mirroring the real world but ultimately fails.

It’s why titles like Astral Chain, Link’s Awakening, and Octopath Traveler stand out, and that ingenuity to work around performance limitations makes the prospect of what Nintendo can do with a little more power a tantalizing proposition.

New and noteworthy

Don’t expect Nintendo to shy away from outdoing Astro Bot. (Credit: Nintendo)

Fundamentally, the Nintendo Switch 2 will deliver something genuinely new, and not just prettier versions of games we’ve already played. There might be the odd remake or remaster – as we’ve come to expect from all platform holders – but Nintendo won’t be content to give us more of the same.

That alone makes the Nintendo Switch 2 a more appealing choice over Sony’s PS5 Pro, which is basically a device that takes the games you already know and smooths out the rough edges – if there are any.

The Switch 2 is where we’ll see Nintendo at its best as it aims to show its users how its new hardware facilitates its games.

Meanwhile, the Switch 2 is where we’ll see Nintendo at its best as it aims to show its users how its new hardware facilitates its games. Expect to see a new Mario Kart, 3D Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Splatoon, Kirby, Animal Crossing, Pokémon, and so many more beloved IPs. They won’t just look better than what we’ve been used to, either, but will attempt to sell the benefits of whatever idea Nintendo’s next console leans heavily on.

While there’s a chance the Nintendo Switch 2 could fail, it’s going to feel like a breath of fresh air when it’s finally announced as Nintendo steers clear of trying the graphics arms race. The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal could take place toward the end of this month, with the console expected to launch around March 2025. Let’s just hope it delivers.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.