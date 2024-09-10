PS5 Pro render (Image credit: Technizo)

🎮 Sony’s PS5 Pro console is scheduled to launch today in a live stream

📆 It’ll take place on September 10 at 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm BST

🤩 Expect better graphics, smoother frame rates and more ray tracing

📺 8K TVs will benefit the most if Sony boosts games to an 8K resolutions

🛍️ PS5 Pro pre-orders may launch immediately following the presentation

📦 The actual PS5 Pro release date may be closer to November

Sony’s PS5 Pro console is all but confirmed to launch today, September 10, at 11am ET. Officially, Sony has scheduled a “technical presentation” hosted by Mark Cerny, the rarely-seen lead architect of the PS5 console. It’s the best confirmation we have that the new PlayStation 5 Pro will be revealed today and be released later this year.

PS5 Pro pre-orders could happen immediately following the live stream, based on Sony’s history of launching new “Pro” consoles. For example, the PS4 Pro went on sale right after it was announced eight years ago, while its PS5 launch event gave gamers 24 hours’ notice before US retailers put pre-orders live.

PS5 Pro specs

PS5 Pro is slated to offer better graphics than the four-year-old original PlayStation 5, so the best PS5 games will look even better on the new console, as we reported in our earlier PS5 vs PS5 Pro comparison. The graphical boost is due to more advanced PS5 Pro specs that have been rumored for several months:

45% faster GPU

10% faster CPU

28% faster RAM

Fun fact: the PS5 Pro reveal date was rumored to originally be yesterday, September 9, but the Apple launch event for the new iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10 and AirPods 4 snagged the spotlight on Monday. This may be why Sony settled on September 10.

PS5 Pro launch event time for September 10

PS5 Pro 8K graphics – for real this time

The PS5 Pro specs, if accurate, will offer a 3x increase in ray tracing performance and higher frame rates. Sony could even boast that the PS5 Pro is an 8K console that can push even more pixels than the original PS5, increasing graphical fidelity.

Back in June, Sony stripped the 8K logo from all PS5 retail boxes because games are limited to a 4K resolution. The promised update to upscale games for 8K TVs never materialized, so this could be a key feature of PS5 Pro.

The Shortcut can report that TV manufacturers want this PS5 Pro more than anyone. 8K TVs don’t have a lot of native 8K content, so a new PlayStation 5 could be a boon for TV brands like TCL, Samsung, LG, and even Sony with its own Bravia television line.

PS5 Pro controller concept (Image credit: Grok)

But how much will PS5 Pro cost?

The big question I can’t answer just yet is what everyone is asking me: how much will PS5 Pro cost? Given the fact that Sony just raised the price of all PS5 controller colors by $5 this week and Japan, Sony’s home market, saw a notable PS5 price increase in August, I can confidently say PS5 Pro won’t be cheap.

The PS5 Pro price will be $599, according to the best predictions. In other words, get ready to shell out $100 more than the PS5 Slim. When will we see the new console in the wild? We may get our first glimpse of the PS5 Pro in person at the Tokyo Game Show on September 26.

It’s the first time Sony will attend TGS since 2019, and we suspect it’ll show up with more than just its cute Astro Bot game for PS5 and it’s far too soon to reveal Sony’s PSP 2 handheld (maybe next year) or PS6 (likely in 2017).