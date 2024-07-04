(Credit: Tokyo Game Show)

👀 We could see the PS5 Pro unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show 2024

📆 Sony hasn’t attended since 2019, a year before the PS5 released

📈 This year’s Tokyo Game Show is shaping up to be one of the largest to date

🔜 The PS5 Pro is still expected to be released this year

Sony might unveil its long-awaited PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, as the company has confirmed it will be attending for the first time since 2019.

That might not sound too significant to some, but the last time Sony felt it was worth showing up to the Tokyo Game Show was just before it launched the PS5, which means we could get a sneak peek or even some hands-on demos of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Even though Sony has turned more of its focus onto Western audiences, with Japanese gamers leaning more towards portable consoles like the Nintendo Switch and mobile, the Tokyo Game Show is the perfect place to unveil new hardware due to the sheer number of attendees and companies that take part every year.

There will be 731 total exhibitors across 3,190 booths, making it one of the largest shows to date. And having Sony in attendance will only drive more people to the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Tokyo Game Show 2024 takes place from Thursday, September 26 until Sunday, September 29. Tickets for the general public go on sale from Saturday, July 13, and a single-day ticket costs 3000 yen (around $18).

A September reveal of the PS5 Pro would also make sense if Sony is planning to release the souped-up PlayStation 5 console this year. It’s heavily rumored to launch sometime during the holidays and would give PlayStation a big boost going into the new year as well as reinvigorate existing titles that will likely get a PS5 Pro update.

The PS5 Pro will benefit every PS5 game with ray tracing support owing to its more powerful hardware and should make many of the best PS5 games even better. It’s expected to cost at least $499.99.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.