🔊 AirPods 4 updated with a refined design, pressure-sensitive controls, and spatial audio

⚡ 10% smaller AirPods 4 case gets upgraded with USB-C and wireless charging

🔕 AirPods 4 with ANC gives you the best AirPods Pro features for less, including transparency and voice isolation

🎧 No new AirPods Max 2, but they now come in four more colors and have USB-C charging – that’s it

🦻 AirPods Pro 2 to get a free hearing aid, hearing test features, and hearing protection features later this fall

While our Apple event live blog focused on the new iPhone 16, Apple announced a new pair of entry-level wireless earbuds with the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with Active Noise Canceling (ANC).

Both versions of the AirPods 4 share a new refined shape that matches better with the original AirPods and AirPods 2. The curved stems copying the AirPods Pro are no more. The earbuds themselves have also been upgraded with a new acoustic architecture promising richer bass and crystal clear highs.

Although the AirPods 4 don’t have ear tips to create a complete seal, Apple says its ANC technology is advanced enough to reduce environmental noises like airplane engines, city traffic, and more. AirPods 4 with ANC will also have a Transparency mode – with Conversation Detection, which can automatically activate Transparency whenever you speak or someone speaks to you. Alternatively, Adaptive Audio will blend ANC with Transparency for an optimal sound mix.

Also, like the AirPods Pro, the AirPods 4 now features a force sensor on the stem that users can squeeze to play or pause media and mute or end calls with a quick press.

The AirPods 4 will also be Apple’s first entry-level earbuds to support Spatial Audio. Its upgraded H2 chip supports dynamic head tracking to drive an immersive media experience. Lastly, Apple claims to have improved voice calls with Voice Isolation to cut out background noise as you talk.

You can also charge the AirPods 4 on an Apple Watch charger (credit: Apple)

The charging case has also seen quite an upgrade now that it’s 10% smller in volume. It also features features USB-C and wireless charging. Plus it has an added built-in speaker to help you find it like the AirPods Pro.

Apple says the new AirPods 4 can last up to six hours with another 24 hours in the case. However, it didn’t say how ANC might affect those numbers.

The AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC will retail for $129 and $179, respectively. Both pairs of earbuds are available to preorder now and will ship on September 20th.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max didn’t get nearly the same amazing sequel treatment we hoped for. Instead, the AirPods Max now comes in midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange, and they now offer USB-C charging for more convenience. That’s it.

The “new” AirPods Max are available to preorder now for $549 and ship September 20th.

AirPods 2 new hearing tricks

And lastly, Apple announced a few new hearing health feature updates for the AirPods Pro 2.

Your AirPods 2 will now have an always-on Hearing Protection feature that automatically helps reduce the sound of loud noises.

Coming soon but not here yet, Apple is also turning the AirPods 2 into a “clinical-grade” hearing aid. Apple says it's still clearing the functionality with the FDA, but once approved, users will soon be able to use the AirPods 2 to boost sounds such as speech and other environmental noises in real-time.

Apple also plans to make a clinically validated hearing test available soon so users can evaluate whether they have any hearing loss in under five minutes.

Expect the AirPods Pro 2’s new hearing aid and hearing test features to arrive later this fall. It will be a free software update for users in over 100 countries and regions, including the US, Japan, and Germany.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.