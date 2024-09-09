🙌 Apple is finally updating the AirPods Max

🤫 The new version will feature improved noise cancellation, new colors and USB-C

😕 However, don’t expect many other changes

💰 The AirPods Max will be joined by a budget-focused pair of AirPods

It’s been almost four years since Apple launched the AirPods Max. Despite the headphones entering prehistoric status by Apple’s standards, a long overdue update could take place today at Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event.

Reliable Apple insider Mark Gurman said on X, “I expect Apple to launch new AirPods Max headphones with better noise cancellation, adaptive audio and USB-C.”

Gurman believes the refreshed AirPods Max will launch alongside the widely predited low-end AirPods 4, Apple’s new budget wireless earbuds.

The AirPods Max should also come in a range of new colors, Gurman said in a report for Bloomberg. However, don’t expect any other charges, which could mean the headphones retain the controversial, bra-like case and the lack of an off button.

Joining the AirPods Max is an overhaul of the entire AirPods lineup. Apple plans to phase out both the second-generation and third-generation AirPods later next year, according to Gurman. They’ll be replaced by two fourth-geneartion AirPods that are priced similiarly to the current versions but are more differentitated from one another.

The two new AirPods models will feature a blended design that compares elements of the third-generation AirPods and the Pro model. Both will feature short stems, and the higher-end version will include noise cancellation. The cases will also offer USB-C instead of the now defunct Lightning port.

Of course, the main course of Apple’s event will be the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. We’ll be covering the event right here on The Shortcut, so check back for all the latest updates.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.