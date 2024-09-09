Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

📹 The iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly record video at 4K 120 FPS on the iPhone 16 Pro

📸 The new Camera Button will let you focus and zoom on your subject

🤷 Apple has also reportedly tested 8K video, but it’s likely being delayed to next year

📅 The iPhone 16 Pro will be unveiled this Monday, September 9

We’re still seeing a lot of leaks ahead of today’s iPhone 16 Pro launch event with the latest revealing what the device’s cameras can do, particularly when recording video.

📹 Silky 4K video. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the iPhone 16 Pro camera can capture 4K video at 120 frames per second, which can help make your videos look smoother than ever before. What’s more, the report suggests that the camera hardware on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be identical, while the new Camera Button on the side of each device will be more capable than we initially thought.

Currently, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro capture 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, the highest frame rate Apple has supported thus far (outside of 240 frames per second with slow-motion video). If true, faster 4K at 120 FPS capture will let you capture higher resolution slow-motion video like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. 9to5Mac doesn’t specify whether the feature will be reserved for normal video or slow-mo, but we’ll find out sooner than later.

🤳 QuickTake is getting a 4K upgrade. 9to5Mac also says that QuickTake will be getting an upgrade on the iPhone 16 Pro. If you’re unfamiliar with QuickTake, it’s a feature that lets you press and hold the white shutter button to quickly record a video, similar to how Instagram Stories and Snapchat work. Right now, QuickTake records at 1080p, but the iPhone 16 Pro could upgrade the resolution to 4K. It’s unclear whether the regular iPhone 16 will also support it.

🤷 8K video? Maybe, maybe not. The report also says Apple has been testing 8K video support on the iPhone 16 Pro. The feature requires your phone’s cameras to be at least 35MP, so the 48MP sensors even on current iPhones should be sufficient. However, the company might delay the feature for the iPhone 17 if it’s not ready for this year’s devices.

📸 The Camera Button might be multi-functional. One of the biggest iPhone 16 Pro rumors is a new touch-sensitive Camera Button, which will sit on the bottom-right side of the device. According to 9to5Mac, you can lightly squeeze the button to focus on a subject, while sliding your finger across it will change zoom or adjust exposure. Squeezing it once will open the camera app, and 9to5 says that you can even program it to open a third-party camera app, which many iPhone Pro users will appreciate.

🌬️ You could have less wind in your videos, too. In addition, rumors say Apple will add a feature that lets you remove wind noise from your videos and clean up your audio. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL already has a similar feature called Audio Eraser that does the same thing, so it’ll be interesting to see which device does a better job. Other features could include support for the JPEG-XL image format for higher-resolution JPEGs, new Photographic Styles, updates to Spatial Photos (specifics unknown), and the ability to pause and resume video recording.

The iPhone 16 Pro will be announced in just a couple of hours alongside the regular iPhone 16, the Apple Watch Series 10, new AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro 3. We may also see some surprises along the way, so subscribe to The Shortcut to be the first to know what Apple unveils.

via 9to5Mac

Up next: Anker upgrades its MagGo chargers just in time for iPhone 16