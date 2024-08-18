iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be replaced by the iPhone 16 series next month (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🍎 The iPhone 16 release date is a little more certain today

🏬 A new Apple Store opens September 16 in LA, reports Bloomberg

🛍️ The timing lines up with an iPhone 16 release date on September 20

🚀 Apple’s launch event is rumored for September 10 (the prior week)

The iPhone 16 launch date is likely to be on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, according to the latest credible report that hints at Apple’s event timing. Let’s break it down, in case you missed this detail at the very bottom of Bloomberg’s Power On newsletter from Mark Gurman (which I subscribe to and recommend if you’re an Apple fan).

There’s a new Apple Store opening in Del Amo Mall in Torrance, California (outside of LA, near where I used to live in lovely Hermosa Beach). The Apple Store is a great fit for the sprawling outdoor mall. More important than the location for you is the timing. Gurman’s sources suggest that the store will open on September 16.

The new Apple iPhone 16 Pro colors. (Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X )

iPhone 16 release date leaks

That lines up with what we’re hearing about the iPhone 16 release launch date on Tuesday, September 10, and the actual release date on September 20. Apple, Gurman notes, likes to open up new stores around the time it launches new products. Apple has also respectfully avoided holding new iPhone launch events on September 11 for obvious reasons. So everything is lining up for September 10.

As per usual, we’re seeing an uptick in new iPhone leaks, namely constant iPhone 16 colors including a new Bronze iPhone 16 Pro color this week.

There was an outside chance that Apple could launch its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series the week prior (it has picked the first week in September before), but it would also run smack into another competing tech event on the other side of the world, IFA 2024, which is held in Berlin, Germany (not that it would ever stop Apple).

Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL are launching before the iPhone 16 series. (Image credit: Max Buondonno)

Google Pixel 9 launches before Apple’s iPhone 16

What’s different this year is that the iPhone 16 is launching after Google’s devices – the Made By Google event leapfrogged Apple’s usual event timing. In our hands-on Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro XL review, we note that the release date is August 22 (this week). Our hands-on Google Pixel 9 review and hands-on Pixel 9 Pro Fold review mention the $799 and $1,799 phones will launch on September 4, 2024.

Our hands-on Google Pixel Watch 3 review says the 45mm and 41mm smartwatch is coming September 10 – the same release date as the iPhone 16 launch (and likely Apple Watch 10), though the anticipated Loss of Pulse Detection smartwatch feature is pending FDA approval.

More important than Pixel hardware launching first is that Google’s AI is better than any other smartphone AI I’ve tested, including Apple’s iOS 18.1 beta with Apple Intelligence on my iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy AI on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Google’s Gemini Nano features are ready to go on day one, whereas the Apple Intelligence compatibility list is also much narrower.