🆕 Apple may add two new colors to the iPhone 16 range this year

🎨 It’s rumored that we could see a white and purple color option

🤍 Apple last released a white standard iPhone with the iPhone 14

📱 The iPhone 15 included five colors and the Pro models only had four

Apple could release seven different iPhone 16 colors this year, which will please those who have been hoping to see more vibrant hues and a wider array of options to choose from.

The iPhone 15 launched with five colors, but that number could expand to seven if the latest iPhone 16 rumor is to be believed. Hopefully, Apple is also considering expanding the range of iPhone 16 Pro colors, as it only offered four options for its titanium models. It would bring Apple’s phone more in line with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors, which offers seven titanium options.

There are five color options currently available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Black, Blue, Green, Yellow and Pink.

According to a post on the Chinese social media site Weibo (thanks, 9to5Mac), two more colors will be added to the lineup: purple and white. The purple option could be popular, as Apple previously sold a Deep Purple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max but dropped it for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Purple has been a long-running color choice in Samsung’s Galaxy Ultra models, although it calls the hue “Titanium Violet”. It’s also the color of choice for the striking OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, which is aimed at fans of the game.

The last time Apple included a white colorway was with the iPhone 14, as last year’s models skipped the hue that is synonymous with the Apple brand. You had to purchase an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max if you wanted a white option.

While Weibo isn’t exactly the most reliable source, expanding the range of iPhone 16 colors can only be seen as a good thing. Apple’s next big event is WWDC 2024, and though it isn’t usually a place where hardware is revealed, it’s well worth tuning in to see what updates are coming to iOS, iPad and Mac devices.