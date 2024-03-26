Apple’s next big developer event, WWDC 2024, will take place on June 10, according to an official press release announcing the Worldwide Developer Conference dates today. Although the actual in-person developer event at the company’s Apple Park campus spans the entire week, the all-important, consumer-facing keynote livestream will happen on Monday, June 10, likely at the usual 1pm ET / 10 am PT time.

What to expect at WWDC 2024

At WWDC 2024, you can expect updates for Apple software across the board. That means previews and betas for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and updates to the recently launched visionOS.

Sometimes Apple announced new hardware during its WWDC keynotes, and it’s now overdue for an iPad refresh. It’s been over 16 months since Apple launched the 6th generation iPad Pro and almost 30 months since the latest iPad Mini came out. Last year, Apple used its WWDC keynote to unveil the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple’s shift to AI

However, this year, we may see Apple shift its focus to AI, as that’s where it’s lagging behind even more so than its hardware. Microsoft, Google, and even X (formerly Twitter) have shown off AI Large Language Models (LLMs), and relative new comer to the tech scene, OpenAI, is constantly wowing the world with ChatGPT, DALL-E and Sora. As I mentioned in my iPhone 15 Pro Max review, Apple’s Siri voice assistant feels dated compared to what I experienced when writing my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review. That may change at WWDC 2024.

One more thing…

One more thing that we haven’t seen just yet and I haven’t seen anyone else mention in the press: new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro colors. Last week marked exactly six months since the iPhone 15 series release date.

We usually get at least mid-cycle refresh around this time, and it would be nice if Apple took on at least one the bolder titanium-themed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors and launched a new color for its latest iPhone.