➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 15 Pro colors

🌈 Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium

🪨 Titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro has lent itself duller colors

🍭 If you want more vibrant colors, you’ll need to step down to iPhone 15

🎨 Apple may have a new mid-cycle color in March 2024, but for non-Pro iPhones

Apple’s four metallic-looking iPhone 15 Pro colors closely match the titanium material that’s inside the company’s new frame. The most heavily marketed color by Apple is Natural Titanium, which exhibits a neutral metal-like tone. It screams titanium.

It does get a bit more diverse with Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, but I wouldn’t any of these iPhone 15 Pro colors vibrant, as we mentioned in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review. Although Apple’s Pro-level iPhone 15 colors were also muted, this is taken to a new extreme. It’s a side effect of Grade 5 titanium frame, and something we also see among the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors.

Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro color

Natural Titanium seems to be the most popular iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max color, and was chosen as the lead color advertised by Apple. There’s good reason for that: it looks like it’s made of a slab of titanium, the strong, yet lightweight material in the iPhone 15 Pro that replaces heavier stainless steel.

Truthfully, only the frame is made of Grade 5 titanium, as the front and back of the new iPhone are covered in glass (metal isn’t great for cellular reception). But if you want the most authentic iPhone color and the one that matches the Gray color we used in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, Natural Titanium is it.

Blue Titanium iPhone 15 Pro color

Blue Titanium is the most striking iPhone 15 Pro color you can buy in 2024, and even this hue is duller than the other blues we’ve from Apple iPhones in the past. It’s a dark blue, almost as if this is a desaturated version of the blue iPhone 12. To give you an idea of what it looks like, in certain light, it appears to have more in common with the Midnight-colored MacBook Air M2 than a true blue.

White Titanium iPhone 15 Pro color

The matte white iPhone 15 Pro color is the lightest color you can own among the four choices this year. Depending on the brightness of the room you’re in, this can look off-white, pure white or even silver at some angles. The white color can get dirtier than the other colors, but that’s the price you pay for owning the white iPhone.

Black Titanium iPhone 15 Pro color

Keeping it simple with the Black Titanium, which is more of a space gray option than piano black. It’s lighter than some of the black iPhone colors we’ve seen Apple launch in the past and even the regular iPhone 15 in black. The titanium frame can only go so dark, so this off-black color is as dark as things can get on the iPhone 15 Pro.

More iPhone 15 colors

If you swear you’ve seen additional iPhone 15 Pro colors, you’re probably thinking about the iPhone 15 colors, which has vibrant tones and more of them. This includes blue, pink, yellow, green and black (true black). Sadly, you won’t be able to buy these five colors and still get the iPhone 15 Pro specs.

Furthermore, if Apple introduces a new iPhone 15 color in March 2024 (the company usually does a mid-cycle refresh, as it premiered a yellow iPhone 14 color last year), it’s usually limited to the non-Pro iPhone. Your best bet to get additional Pro colors is to wait until the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launch in September 2024.

What’s behind the colors?

Peel back the iPhone 15 Pro paint job and you’ll find top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro specs, including a 48MP camera, up to 1TB of internal storage and all-new USB-C connector. At the heart of each new iPhone is the Apple A17 Pro chipset capable of console-quality gaming. Our tests found that is bests the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones that run Android, so far, with more high-end games available.

If you’re on the fence about this year’s colors, just remember two things: first, it’s what’s inside the phone that counts and you’re probably going to buy an iPhone 15 Pro case to cover up your color choice anyway.