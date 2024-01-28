There are now several Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones available and more on the way, meaning we’re finally able to test the promising AI capabilities of Qualcomm’s latest chipset. The first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that we’ve benchmarked was from Samsung in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review. Technically, this runs a chipset called Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, but the core specs don’t differ from other Gen 3 phones.

With the promise of 30% faster performance and 20% more power efficiency in the CPU and 98% faster AI performance, Gen 3 has become an important update for Qualcomm and its device partners that so far include Samsung, Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, ZTE, Vivo and Honor. Most of these new smartphones lean in on running complex AI tasks, while offering better year-over-year battery performance, even with an unchanged battery capacity.

The list of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones is just beginning to emerge, as more smartphones will get announced in the coming months. Here are the phones that contain the 4nm chipset – and a few we expect to see later in 2024.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

OnePlus 12

Asus ROG Phone 8

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Xiaomi 14

Oppo Find X7 Ultra

Honor Magic 6

Honor Magic 6 Pro

Realme GT 5 Pro

Vivo iQOO 12

Vivo iQOO 12 Pro

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro Plus

ZTE Nubia Z60 Ultra

The Xiaomi 14 was the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and there are now 16 phones with the chipset on sale worldwide. In the US, there are six phones readily on sale with the Gen 3, as Chinese phone manufacturers don’t have as many inroads into the US market as Samsung, OnePlus and Asus.

Note: the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra contains the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and globally, while the S24 Plus and S24 outside of the United States use Samsung Exynos 2400 chipset. Samsung claims that its latest Exynos chipset is comparable to Qualcomm’s flagship Gen 3 chip, but benchmarks tests say otherwise (and they have year after year).

Rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Oppo Find N4 Flip

While unconfirmed, there are other smartphone launches we are expecting in 2024, and, based on last year’s Snapdragon Gen 2 specs, they seem fit for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Samsung is likely to use the Snapdragon Gen 3 in its next foldable phones – the sequel to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 – in July, while Oppo’s next flip phone should carry the chipset.

Google has switched its Pixel phones to its Tensor G series of chipsets (the Tensor G3 is in the Google Pixel 8 Pro, for example), while Apple has always made its own ARM-based iPhone chipsets. The A18 Pro SoC should launch inside of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in September 2024.

There are an increasing number of manufacturers who are opting for Qualcomm rival MediaTek and its new flagship chipset, the all-big-core Dimensity 9300. The Shortcut got a chance to see a few Dimensity 9300 phones in action and we will soon have a separate report on our findings and how it compares to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 specs

Inside each phone supported by this flagship Qualcomm chipset is the tiny, but powerful 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 System on a Chip.

It includes an eight-core CPU that has 30% faster performance and is 20% more power efficient than Gen 2. It’s made up of one prime core, five performance cores and two efficiency cores.

CPU specs

30% faster performance

20% more power efficient

1x 3.3GHz Prime cores

3x 3.2GHz Performance cores

2x 3.2GHz Performance cores

2x 2.3GHz Efficiency cores

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s visual subsystem features an all-new Adreno GPU. It’s 25% faster at graphics rendering and 25% more power efficient. This combo makes it possible to output real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing with global illumination and supports Unreal Engine 5 Lumen Global Illumination, according to Qualcomm.

GPU specs

25% faster at graphics rendering

25% more power efficient

Real-time Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing with Global Illumination

Support for Unreal Engine 5 Lumen Global Illumination and Reflections System

Snapdragon Game Super Resolution

Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0

Snapdragon Game Post Processing Accelerator

HDR gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut)

Snapdragon Shadow Denoiser

API support: OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.3

Hardware-accelerated H.265, VP9, AV1 decoder

HDR Playback Codec support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision

Qualcomm’s AI engine and NPU sensing hub are dedicated to running complex tasks on-device. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is 98% faster at AI tasks, outputs 40% more performance per watt and support multi-modal generative AI models, including large language models (LLM), language vision models (LVM), and transformer network-based automatic speech recognition (ASR). This is the biggest specs uplift we saw in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs the S23 Ultra comparison.

AI and NPU specs

98% faster at AI tasks

40% more performance per watt

Qualcomm AI Engine

Qualcomm Hexagon NPU Fused AI accelerator architecture Hexagon scalar, vector, and tensor accelerators Hexagon Direct Link Upgraded Micro Tile Inferencing Upgraded power delivery system Support for mix precision (INT8+INT16) Support for all precisions (INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16)

Qualcomm Sensing Hub Dual micro NPUs for audio and sensors Dual Always-Sensing ISPs to support two concurrent Always-Sensing Cameras Support for INT4 precision



Camera (ISP specs)

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 camera prowess (controlled by the ISP) offer capabilities of 200MP photos and 8K 30fps video, something we currently see the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra take advantage of in spades.

Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor

Cognitive ISP, Triple 18-bit ISPs

Real-time Semantic Segmentation photo and video processing (up to 12 layers)

Engine for Visual Analytics 4.0, including hardware acceleration for iToF depth sensors up to 1080p30

Support for DCG HDR image sensors

Support for Staggered HDR image sensors

Support for QDOL HDR image sensors

Support for Less Blanking HDR image sensors

Support for Multi-Frame HDR image sensors

Support for triple video capture from HDR image sensors, with seamless switching between any HDR mode Up to 36 MP triple camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 64+36 MP dual camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 108 MP single camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 200 megapixel photo capture AI-based face detection, AI for 3A (auto-focus, autoexposure, and auto-white balance) Rec. 2020 color gamut photo and video capture Up to 10-bit color depth photo and video capture 8K HDR video capture + 64 MP photo capture 10-bit HEIF: HEIC photo capture, HEVC video capture Google Ultra HDR photo capture Video capture HDR formats: HDR10+, HDR10, HLG,Dolby Vision, 8K HDR video capture @ 30 FPS 4K video capture @ 120 FPS Slow-mo video capture at 720p @ 960 FPS Bokeh Engine 2 for video capture Pro Sight video capture Night Vision video capture with RAW AI Noise Reduction in 4K 60 FPS Computational HDR video capture: Up to 4 exposures (with QDOL image sensors) Video super resolution Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) Locally Motion Compensated Temporal Filtering Truepic photo capture with C2PA-compliant certificate authority



Charging specs

When it comes to charging, Qualcomm’s charging standard that has been around for a few years is still a part of its latest chipset. Fast charging across various devices has gotten less complicated in the last three years.

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 technology

Memory specs

Memory and storage supported by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 goes beyond what most manufacturers will put into a smartphone. For example, the S24 Ultra tops out at 12GB of RAM, far from the 24GB limit of this chipset. Only the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro maxes things out with 24GB of RAM, and that’s because it’s a gaming phone.

Support for LP-DDR5x memory, up to 4800 MHz

Memory density: Up to 24GB

Display specs

Display specs for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip top out at 4K60Hz and QHD+114Hz on device, although a higher resolution and refresh rate is possible through an external display. More and more gamers are turning to this, as USB-C connectivity, Backbone One game controllers and high quality games have made it easier than ever to indulge in console-quality mobile gaming.

On-Device Display Support: 4K @ 60 Hz QHD+ @ 144 Hz

Maximum External Display Support: Up to 8K @ 30 Hz Up to 1080 @ 240 Hz

Variable Refresh Rate support for 240 Hz to 1 Hz 10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut HDR10, HDR10+, HDR vivid, and Dolby Vision



Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 review

We’ve finally got to put these specs to the test by running benchmarks and several 3D games on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-equipped Galaxy S24 Ultra. The results for eager mobile gamers is positive, but I caution everyone that we’re still waiting to see more console-quality games on the Google Play Store. It’s one of the reasons why our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review score was a 4.5 out of 5 instead of a perfect 5.

I was able pressure-test the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 using Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG at their maximum frame rates on the S24 Ultra without a noticeable drop from 120fps. Genshin Impact is still capped at 60fps by the developer, but even so the frames kept churning even when the hack-and-slash gameplay got thick. Importantly, thermals on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 didn’t overheat the Galaxy S24 Ultra like we experienced on the iPhone 15 Pro Max at launch (Apple quickly fixed its overheating iPhone issue through a software update). The Samsung titanium got warm, but not too hot to touch.

Games that support ray-tracing – one of the key features of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – are difficult to find on the Android operating system. I was able to find two of four games coming soon: Diablo Immortal, Arena Breakout, Night Crows (coming soon) and Racing Master (coming soon).

That’s not the best lineup compared to Apple’s promise to launch console-quality games on the iPhone 15 Pro series with Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding. So Qualcomm, Samsung and Google need to band together to get more developers – ones that are household names – to bring PS5 and Xbox games to the Google Play Store.

There’s better news when it comes to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 AI and efficiency. The on-device and cloud-based generative AI tasks that the S24 Ultra is able to handle are truly impressive. Live translations on phone calls or via text, custom wallpaper with a few prompts on-the-fly, and reshaping photos using generative AI allow the users to sit back while the chipset and internet connection do the heavy lifting. Only some of these tasks on the Samsung phone are truly on-device.

When it comes to power efficiency, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 does even better. We hardly had to charge our phone during the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review period. Despite the 5,000mAh battery capacity that hasn’t changed since the S20 Ultra, we experienced the longest lasting Galaxy S battery to date. This translates into more than a day of battery life, even if you’re a power user.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 outlook

Performance with better battery life is more important than ever when buying a phone in 2024 – not always for today, but for several years from now. See, more smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, are promising seven years of Android updates. That means these phones will see upgraded software until 2031, so leaps for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 today will go a long way in the new decade.

The list of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones will grow larger – especially by the time the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Fold 6 launch, likely in July 2024 – and your options between phones with this chipset and its competitors (expected to be Google’s next Tensor G3 and Apple’s A18 Pro chipset) will become clearer. Right now, Qualcomm has made a fully capable and power efficient chipset, with software makers needing to pick up the slack on the gaming front to use the chips power to its full potential.