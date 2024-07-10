The Galaxy Ring in hand – or on hand. Samsung is the first major tech company to the new product category (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Pros

✅ 💍 Samsung’s first smart ring that requires no subscription

✅ ❤️ Tracks heart rate with high/low alerts and inactivity alerts

✅ 🔋 Up to 7 days of battery life with a charging case

✅ 😴 Sleep Energy Score, 📈 Energy Score and 📋 Wellness Tips

✅ 📱 Samsung has a good Samsung Health app

✅ 🪨 Durable grade-5 titanium with a concave surface to reduce scratches

✅ 🪶 Weighs under 3g plus 100m (330ft) water resistance

✅ 🛜 Samsung SmartThings Find built-in (just like the Galaxy Tag 2)

Cons

❌ 📱 Only works on Android phones – no iPhone compatibility

❌ 🎨 Just three colors so far

❌ 📳 No vibration motor for silent alarms

Why trust my hands-on review

I’ve spent nearly two hours with the new Galaxy Ring, Fold 6, Flip 6 and Buds 3 Pro and have reviewed and tested multiple smart rings on top of 25 years of tech journalism. A full Samsung Galaxy Ring review is coming soon on The Shortcut.

All three colors of the Samsung Galaxy Ring: Titanium Silver, Titanium Black and Titanium Gold (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring shrinks fitness and activity tracking tech down to the size of a ring for your finger, and it’s my favorite new gadget that can be worn 24/7. Sure, many start-ups in the new “smart ring” category (including the Oura Ring) are vying for your attention, but Samsung is the first major tech company – not Apple or Google – encircling that smaller competition with some winning ideas.

Samsung has crammed so much into the tiny Galaxy Ring that it’s the smart ring to rule them all. It tracks your health and sleep in the company’s robust Samsung Health app and does so with a more comfortable and longer-lasting piece of tech than any smartwatch. The fact that the Galaxy Ring comes with a charging case (the same concept as an earbuds case) is a major win over the Oura Ring Horizon.

Wearing the Samsung Galaxy Ring while clutching the new Galaxy Flip 6 in its LED case (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The even bigger win is that Samsung isn’t going to charge a monthly subscription fee. Each Oura Ring Generation 3 costs $6/mo for its daily health insights. The Galaxy Ring has all of that included – for free – inside its robust Samsung Health app. But you’ll need to be on Android to use this particular ring. Sadly, iPhone users will have to get the Oura Ring Horizon or the Oura Ring Heritage.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is not a smartwatch replacement but a supplemental gadget and fashion accessory – I’ll still want a watch for the display (I live and die by notifications on the go in busy NYC). But, at a time when smartwatches like the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra are becoming bigger, the Galaxy Ring allows me to track my sleep in a less obtrusive way.

Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Gold sitting outside of its charging case (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💰 Competitive launch price. It’s launching at $399 – but with a $50 discount to make it $349 during the pre-order phase only. The Oura Ring Horizon costs $349 to $550 depending on the finish, so Samsung is staying competitive.

🔋 7 days of battery life + charging case included. Another big advantage over the Oura Ring: Samsung’s Galaxy Ring comes with a charging cradle that adds an extra 361mAh battery. It also matches the “up to seven-day battery life” from the Ring itself (capacity varies anywhere from 18mAh on size 5 to 23.5mAh on size 13).

⚡ Charging it. Wireless charging within the cradle takes 80 minutes, according to Samsung. So it’ll fast charge alongside your phone.

Comparison: The Oura Ring in its exclusive Stealth color and the Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Gold (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🙅‍♂️ No monthly fee. This is a major competitive advantage for Samsung. It offers a suite of health-tracking features without charging a subscription fee. Oura is charging $6/mo, and it feels like a needless long-term tax on cash-strapped consumers. Big Samsung win here.

❤️ Live heart rate tracking. Awake? Asleep? The Galaxy Ring tracks your heart rate, offering a live heart check with high and low alerts. However, without a vibration motor, you’ll have to check your phone or watch notifications to get this critical alert.

Setting up the Galaxy Ring within the Samsung Health app is easy, and I’m confident Samsung will be around for a while. Smart ring start-ups advertising on Instagram? Not so much (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

😴 Sleep tracking to increase your Zzzs. This is possibly my favorite feature because wearing a Galaxy Ring at night will be so much more comfortable than wearing any smartwatch. It measures your sleep latency, heart rate, time in bed, nighttime movement, and respiratory rate.

📐It’s comfortable. Ditch the smartwatch at night – the Galaxy feels comfortable to wear if you get your sizing right. It’s just 7mm wide and 2.6mm thick, and it weighs less than 3g, depending on your size.

No tech here. Just the Galaxy Ring sizing kit. It costs $10 and will be sent to you when you order it, but that’ll go toward your Galaxy Ring purchase. (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🖐️ 9 ring sizes. From size 5 to size 13, the Samsung Galaxy Ring comes in nine different sizes to fit most fingers out there. Bonus for larger fingers: the largest size – size 13 – gets extra battery life.

📱 Strong app and brand. Samsung Health is well-designed and reliable. It’s been around for a while, so I’m a bit more trusting of my data here than with some start-ups. That trust includes the fact that I know the tracking data should be around for a while to come – Samsung isn’t going defunct any time soon. Some other smart ring start-ups I see advertising on Instagram, I’m not sure about.

Tiny tech. This is the size of the Galaxy Ring in my palm (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📐 Free sizing kit. When you order your Galaxy Ring, you’ll be sent a sizing kit to ensure you get the right size in the end. It costs $10, but that $10 will go toward the cost of the Galaxy Ring in the end. It’s a box that contains all nine ring sizes (the rings of course lack any tech). You can also visit a store to try the Galaxy Ring sizing kit or simply guess your ring size.

🪨 Rugged design. It’s easy to scratch some smart rings out there (trust me, I know), so Samsung has made the Galaxy Ring out of grade-5 titanium. It is also designed with a gentle concave surface to reduce scratches.

The Galaxy Ring next to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 7 (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

💍➕⌚ Overlap for a battery boost. Some sensors will be turned off on the ring to extend the battery life up to 30% if you’re already using the Galaxy Watch.

🏊‍♂️ Shower, swim or dive with it. According to Samsung, the ring’s IP68 rating allows it to survive 100m (330ft) underwater, meaning you can dive with it on. I have yet to test this claim, but I will in The Shortcut’s full Samsung Galaxy Ring review.

Samsung Galaxy Rings inside of their charging cases (Image credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📈 Comprehensive health app. The “Daily Energy Score” is easy to figure out, giving you one distilled number to calculate your activity and sleep. There’s also auto-workout detection, inactivity alerts and cycle tracking for women. Wellness tips should take that data and propel you to improve on a daily basis.

🎨 Only three colors. I like the Titanium Black and Titanium Silver in a matte finish and Titanium Gold in a glossy finish. But Oura Ring colors list has grown to six, including Rose Gold. I hope Samsung offers more colors and finishes in the future, considering the fact that this is a very personalized piece of tech.

