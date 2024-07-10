🎧 Samsung announces a new flagship Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

💅 Both earbuds feature a stylish and angular design

🔊 The Buds 3 Pro combines dynamic and planar drivers with dual amps

🏷️ Buds 3 Pro and Bud 3 are available for preorder now for $249 and $179, respectively

📢 Don’t forget to take advantage of Samsung’s $50 coupon on any newly announced Galaxy hardware

On top of unveiling a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones, watches, and even the Galaxy Ring, Samsung also announced two new pair of earbuds with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

The two new pairs of earbuds are the first “canal style’ earbuds from Samsung and they look conspicuously similar to the Apple AirPods. That’s no mistake of course. Samsung tells me it went with this design for enhanced wearability.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Like everything else Samsung has announced today these earbuds also pack in AI. To find the optimal shape for most ears, Samsung said it 3D scanned hundreds of ears in a data cluster to create the most comfortable shape. When you’re actually wearing them, Samsung says it also utilizes AI to adjust the strength of its hybrid noise-canceling system. The earbuds can also monitor your environment to balance the ambient noise level if it detects someone is trying to talk to you or you’re passing a construction zone.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro also look just luxe. The case features a transparent flip-up panel so you can see if the earbuds are still in the case without having to open it. The buds themselves look slick with a very angular design on their stems. The Buds 3 Pro also features built-in lights that make them look a bit like earbuds from Tron. However, it seems the lights only turn on when you remove or place the earbuds in their accompanying case.

Samsung also tells us we can expect serious audio fidelity from its earbuds. The Buds 3 pack a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers while the Buds 3 Pro features an additional 6.1 planar driver and dual amps. I wasn’t able to wear and listen to the earbuds at the event, however, on paper the Buds 3 Pro should deliver a wide and detailed soundscape with a ton of power.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are both available for preorder now. The Buds 3 will retail for $179, while the Buds 3 Pro is set at a steeper $249 price. That’s an eye-popping price, but remember, you can take advantage of a $50 off preorder deal on any and all of the Samsung hardware announced today.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director and he has too many earbuds. It’s a bit of a problem really.