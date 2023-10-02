Is your iPhone 15 Pro overheating? Apple has conceded that its new flagship phones can run warmer than expected, but a fix is coming soon.

You’ve probably seen several stories about people complaining about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feeling hot to the touch. Apple has said that new devices can be more susceptible to temperature fluctuations during the first few days.

“The device may feel warmer during the first few days after sitting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity,” Apple said in a statement to Forbes.

However, users reported that the iPhone 15 Pro could randomly heat up even when scrolling Instagram, hardly an intensive app. It turns out some third-party apps are also to blame, with Apple saying “Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system.”

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: iPhone 15 Pro overheating

🔥 Some people have complained that their iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are getting too hot

🗣️ Apple has released a statement and said a fix is on the way

🪲 Apple blamed iOS 17 bugs and some specific apps

👍 The new update won’t impact the phone’s performance in any way

Apple has identified that the apps that can cause overheating are Asphalt 9, Meta’s Instagram, and Uber. Instagram has already issued a fix as of September 27, but an upcoming iOS 17 update should make the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max cooler.

Crucially, Apple has said that any update won’t throttle performance and that there are currently no safety issues to be worried about. The phone’s new titanium-made frame also isn’t to blame, which was initially a concern.

Not everyone has experienced the overheating problem, either. We weren’t impacted by it during our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, but it’s great to see Apple is aware and taking action for those affected.

The same can’t be said about Apple’s FineWoven cases, however. The new material is more carbon neutral than leather, but its durability has come under fire with scratches, scuffs, and stains appearing far too easily – something which can’t be fixed with a software update.