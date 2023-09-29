The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models seem to have been well received by Apple users – and I’m eyeing up an upgrade myself thanks to the new gaming capabilities and Matt’s iPhone 15 Pro Max review.

But one area where Apple seems to have missed the mark is with its FineWoven iPhone 15 cases. Apple introduced the new FineWoven material at its iPhone 15 launch event as a replacement for leather. However, people really don’t like them, even if they are good for the planet.

Digital Trends admitted that while the FineWoven case feels nice in the hand, but long-term durability is a real concern. Scratch marks are created easily, and the case appears to pick up lint and debris that aren’t always easy to wipe away.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: FineWoven iPhone 15 cases

🔥 Apple’s FineWoven cases have come under fire

😣 Several reports have shown that the cases aren’t as durable as many hoped

♻️ Apple’s FineWoven material is more carbon neutral than leather

👉 Apple has made FineWoven versions of all its more popular accessories

CNET also showed that the FineWoven iPhone 15 cases can stain if you get certain liquids on them (saltwater being one), and that using a MagSafe charger will leave an imprint on the case. It’s not a great look.

(Credit: Patrick Holland/CNET)

Tom’s Guide also found the new FineWoven cases to be lacking. “I’ve been using a Taupe FineWoven case on an iPhone 15 Pro for a week or so, provided to me by Apple,” said Tom’s Guide Jeff Parsons. “And already, there are scratches, marks and scuffs on the case from just the general day-to-day use of pulling it in and out of my pocket and laying it on a desk.”

While it’s great that Apple is trying to be more environmentally friendly – the leather case replacements are made from 68% postconsumer recycled content so have a much lower carbon footprint – but it appears to be at the cost of durability.

Like the paper straws we’re all subjected to at restaurants, the Apple FineWoven cases are here to stay, even if they might be worse in several ways than the more environmentally impactful alternatives.