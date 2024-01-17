Samsung just announced the Galaxy Ring today and we went hands-on with the AI-powered Galaxy S24 Ultra (and S24+ and S24). Below is my S24 Ultra review.

Samsung is going all-in with ‘AI’ with Galaxy S24 Ultra, meaning the company’s latest top Android smartphone has incredibly clever new features yet remains easy to use. Unlike some gadgets we saw at CES 2024, the S24 Ultra has the AI smarts to back up using this year’s most overplayed tech buzzword.

I got to test the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ahead of my full review to confirm that there are some neat features I can’t find on my go-to iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yes, the Google Pixel 8 Pro and even Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold 5 are smart, too, but the S24 Ultra – along with the S24+ and S24 – feels smarter thanks to machine learning.

As if ChatGPT is baked into the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung’s AI allowed me to live translate conversations in several different languages (in person and live on calls), instantly summarize long notes into more readable bullet points and, transform my photos with generative AI edits. Some of this was possible before, but now these tricks are less cumbersome and the results are more accurate thanks to a mix of on-device and cloud-processing that do the heavy lifting.

AI aside, the S24 Ultra is chock full of features: the 200MP camera takes brighter photos, the 50MP telephoto camera has a crisper 5x zoom, the flat (not curved) display shines brighter outdoors, and the phone’s frame is made of titanium (taking a cue from Apple). It also comes with an embedded S Pen – the only flagship phone with a handy stylus and remote-controlled selfie taker.

There are a lot of likable changes here, and there should be; the phone’s price starts at a $1,299 before trade-in values bring it down by over $800. Is there enough smarts to justify that hefty price? Let’s dive in before I write my full Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review.

What an Samsung AI do for you?

💬 Two-way live translation – even offline. My favorite feature – one I’ll use in Barcelona at MWC 2024 in February – had me carry a full voice + text conversation in English with someone speaking Spanish. It worked both in person and over a phone call. Translation apps in general aren’t new, but live translation on a call is a big deal and Samsung’s UI uses a slick UI in person (where both ends of the phone translate what’s being said in realtime like it’s a two-player chess game on a phone). And, importantly, it all works offline in 13 languages and 17 dialects. That’s powerful.

📝 Get to the bullet point. I was able to whittle down notes into a clean AI-generated summary. Bullet points > superfluous paragraphs. I see this being especially helpful for audio transcriptions (which Samsung’s phone can also capture) where the speaker drones on – and this works in multiple languages. One question: Where was this during long lectures in my college years?!

🖼️ Generative photo edits in a snap. I was able to transform photos by repositioning subjects and generating new elements using cloud processing. These are things that take minutes to do in Photoshop – now they’re in the default photo editing menu and I can change up photos in seconds.

🌓 Fix shadows & eliminate reflections. This deserves its own call-out. I was able to instantly fix shadows and eliminate reflections in photos. Samsung phones could do this before to a degree, but now it seems more powerful. I can’t wait to see how this works on my everyday pics so I can ditch opening up Adobe Lightroom.

🔍 Circle to Search with Google. Finding something in photos or videos is now easier thanks to a new circle to search gesture coming to Android phones via Google (and launching first on the S24 series). I was able to pinpoint landmarks, types of trees and even products. We’ve seen this sort of feature before, but now it’s baked in to be less cumbersome and the results, in my testing, appear to be more accurate.

Design

🪨 Titanium fame. Samsung made its all of latest flagship phones out of titanium. This has become the “it” material ever since Apple launched its lighter iPhone 15 series. But because Apple went from stainless steel to titanium, the new iPhones feel lighter. Samsung just went from a lightweight aluminum frame to titanium. It’s stronger, for sure, but don’t expect it to be any lighter in the hand.

🦍 Corning Gorilla Armor. I always appreciate the fact that Samsung’s phones come enveloped with Corning’s latest front and back glass. The S24 Ultra is the first phone I see with the new upgrade, and should prove sturdier in drop and scratch tests.

🎨 Seven new colors. There are a total of seven colors – four default colors and an additional trio of Samsung Store exclusive hues. The default colors are muted, but shopping at the Samsung Store proves to offer more energetic tones of green, blue and orange. I really appreciate that and wish more phones would offer bold colors.

📲 Big flat display with slim bezels. The 6.8-inch screen size of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is unchanged, but the shape is different. Gone are the sloped left and right edges that come with Samsung’s curved displays. This will please people who disliked the curved screens and make S Pen note taking a bit easier.

💡 More than 40% brighter display. Samsung has increased the outdoor brightness of its new smartphone and bested Apple in the process. The S24 Ultra reaches 2,600 nits of peak brightness, up from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 1,750 nits and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at 2,000 nits. According to my math, this isn’t exactly a 40% increase. It’s 48.571428% brighter. I guess 40% is easier to market.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera

Camera

📸 200MP after-dark camera tricks. Samsung promises better night photos out of the S24 Ultra, and the specs read like that’s certainly possible. It captures 1.6x larger pixels than before and it has a 2x wider optical image stabilization (OIS) to better distinguish your movement and your subjects movement. I can’t wait to test the S24 Ultra camera in my full review – outside of a contained demo environment.

🔭 50MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom. Samsung has ditched its optical 10x zoom for an optical 5x, which sounds like a YoY downgrade. But, according to the company’s data, people were settling for 5x anyway and shots will look crisper at 50MP over last year’s 10MP. There’s also a 3x 10MP telephoto camera onboard for close-but-not-too-close shots.

🖼️ Remastering S24 Ultra photos. Samsung’s promising a lot with its ‘ProVisual Engine’ and dedicated color-tuning, but when that’s not enough, you’ll be able to easily manipulate photos on the same level as the Pixel 8 Pro (minus Google’s cleverly marketing face swap feature). Editing here is fun and time-saving (Adobe’s software is great but it takes too long to load up/edit photos, IMO).

🏃‍♂️ Slow motion video with a tap. Going back to edit slow motion video is a bit easier. When rewatching a video in the edit menu, a simple press-and-hold gesture causes the video to slow down (you can adjust the slowness to 1/4 and 1/2). It won’t have me give up CapCut, which can do curved speed ramping very easily, but it’s a nifty gesture for the default editing suite.

Gaming, processing and software

🎮 Gaming with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung is promising class-lead ray tracing when gaming with the S24 Ultra. The company showed a Ratchet & Clank game being played with RT on (and off) to demo what’s possible. I’m not sure if that’s being played remotely or not, but it looks promising if it turns out to be the real deal. You know I’ll be testing this phone with a bunch of games in the coming week.

⚙️ Under-the-hood specs. Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, is at the core of the S24 series, and are thermals are kept cool with all-new vapor chamber system. It also starts 256GB of storage + 12GB RAM (up from 256GB+8GB), with options to go to 512GB and 1TB of storage with the same 12GB of RAM.

💿 Games, games, games. Cutting-edge graphics and sophisticated thermals are great, but eventually it comes down to which games are supported. Apple made a big effort to get Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and, soon, Death Stranding from the PS5 to its App Store. Samsung and Google need to make a similar triple-A title push.

