The official Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs list has been finally revealed, and The Shortcut is currently testing the new smartphone to see if it lives up all of the hype.

Our early Galaxy S24 Ultra review suggests that it’s the top Android phone thanks to powerful internal specifications that don’t hold back on performance. Perks like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 200MP main camera and the best battery life we’ve ever tested in a Samsung phone to date make it worth buying.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra specs also harness AI through on-device machine-learning as well as off-device cloud-processing to do the heavy lifting of certain tasks: real-time translation, searching objects in images and video, and generative photo edits. Some of these features were possible before on other smartphones, but the S24 phone series specs make all of these ideas more seamless and faster to pull off.

Here are the full Galaxy S24 Ultra specs you need to know about:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs

📆 Release date: January 31, 2024

💰 Price: $1,299 (check launch day deals)

📺 Screen size: 6.8-inch

🏃‍♂️ Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

💡 Brightness: 2,600 nits

📸 Main camera: 200MP

📸 Ultrawide camera: 12MP

📸 Telephoto cameras: 50MP (5x) / 10MP (3x)

🤳 Front camera: 12MP

⚙️ Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

🐏 RAM: 12GB

🗄️ Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

🔈 Speakers: stereo (and no headphone jack)

🔋 Battery: 5,000mAh

🔌 Wired Charging: 45W (adapter not included)

⚡ Wireless Charging: Yes

📶 Connectivity: 5G sub6 and mmWave, WiFi 7

👇 Fingerprint sensor: Yes (under glass)

📐 Dimensions: 6.40 x 3.11 x 0.34 in

⚖️ Weight: 233g (8.22oz)

🌈 Colors: Violet, Yellow, Gray, Black and Samsung Store-exclusive colors: Green, Blue, Orange

🤖 OS: Android 14, OneUI 6.1

🪨 Durability: Titanium frame, Corning Gorilla Armor

💦 Waterproof: IPX8

What’s new among the Samsung S24 Ultra specs?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 specs include Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB found on the base S23 Ultra. Storage sizes include 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, although during Samsung’s pre-order phase, you can buy the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB edition.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset goes head-to-head with Apple’s latest chip we tested in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, with both chips capable of being powerful enough to play games with ray-tracing graphics. That’s been something reserved for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC gaming. Now it’s come to high-end mobile phones.

Samsung first offered this perk in last year’s S phone, but promises smoother game performance in the S24 Ultra. We’re still testing the new phone to see if it can rival Apple’s “console-quality” games – like Resident Evil and Death Stranding – on its iPhone 15 Pro series. Even without these games, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has better gaming performance than the Google Pixel 8 Pro and its Tensor G3 chip.

How Samsung S24 Ultra specs affect battery life

So far, in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison, we’ve noticed that the newer phone gets superior battery life to its last-generation counterpart. This is despite the fact that they both have a 5,000 battery capacity among their specs.

Why the battery life difference? You can chalk a lot of that up to the more power efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Sure, it’s a speedier chip at the heart of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and that’s a benefit, but it also drains the battery less, according to our early testing of the new device.

How do the S24 Ultra camera specs compare?

The S24 Ultra has a 200MP main camera and maxes out with the same 100x ‘Space Zoom,’ but Samsung is putting more emphasis on the 5x optical zoom (last year’s phone had a 10x optical zoom that went underutilized, according to Samsung’s data). While that may seem like a spec downgrade, the S24 Ultra has a 50MP telephoto lens (up from 10MP), so zooming to 10x should produce similar if not better photo results.

The 200MP main S24 Ultra camera also saw an upgrade by capturing 1.6x larger pixels than before. Samsung’s 2x wider optical image stabilization (OIS) is also going to help you capture moving subjects and make up for any of your own camera shake better than most camera phone on sale without this feature.

Will the S24 Ultra get seven years of updates?

Samsung is promising seven years of operating system and security updates with the S24 phone series. It’s a lofty goal, but makes up for one of the biggest downsides to owning Android phones in the past: they would get two or three versions of Android and then stop getting updating after that.

This means that the S24 Ultra software should stay up-to-date through the year 2031. That’s another reason to own the Ultra tier of Samsung’s phone, as the best specs will travel further when new, more advanced software comes out.

Is the S24 Ultra made of titanium?

The big design upgrade of the S24 series is that Samsung is using a titanium frame on it’s latest smartphones. This matches Apple’s titanium iPhone material.

However, there’s one key difference in the specs between the two companies. Apple went from using heavy stainless steel to using titanium, and that move resulted in a stronger, more lightweight smartphone vs the iPhone 14 Pro series.

Samsung used the already-lightweight aluminum in its phones for years and titanium is a bit heavier than aluminum. So while Samsung’s titanium frame is stronger, it’s not exactly any lighter due to the change. It’s also not heavier because, according to Samsung reps who talked to The Shortcut, the company was able to offset any additional weight increase of titanium by making other design changes.

Because titanium is heavier than aluminum, we may see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 stick an aluminum frame simply because Samsung wants to keep the weight down as much as possible. As we noted in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, it’s current-generation foldable phone is already heavy enough.

How the S24 Ultra display specs changed

The S24 Ultra display is flat, unlike last year’s phone. It’s a small, but noticeable spec change. Gone are the curved screen edges that Samsung loved to include on its flagship devices in recent years. Now we’re getting a more boxy shape.

Even more significant, the display brightness has increased considerably in a year’s time. The S24 Ultra now maxes out at 2,600 nits when you needed the screen to be as bight as possible outdoors. Samsung’s previous peak brightness was 1,750 nits, and Apple’s top iPhone maxes out at 2,000 nits in direct sunlight.

We’ll update this S24 Ultra specs page and we continue to test Samsung’s new phone and report on what’s new inside the device.