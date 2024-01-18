The newly announced Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors include seven fresh titanium-themed hues, matching Samsung’s first-ever titanium frame on a smartphone. This year’s colors include Titanium Black, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Green, Titanium Blue and Titanium Orange.

As we mentioned in our ongoing Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we’ve tested four of the seven new colors in person, but there are some secret S24 Ultra colors. The three bolder, Samsung Store-exclusive colors are Titanium Green, Titanium Blue and Titanium Orange. So while you’ll find the four default S24 Ultra colors at retailers in the US like Amazon and Best Buy, the bolder three colors are available exclusively through Samsung’s online store.

Here’s what the S24 Ultra colors look like:

Titanium Black

Surprise, surprise, a black Samsung S24 Ultra colorway seems like just another black matte rectangle. But that’s exactly the color a lot of The Shortcut followers want, according to our exclusive sales data.

Yes, it seems you can’t beat this classic color and it's nicely anodized onto the metal so it looks like the titanium shell naturally comes in this smokey gray color. This is the color to get if you want the latest all-black Android smartphone.

Titanium Yellow

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the first Galaxy S device to come in yellow, and the S24 Ultra comes in a special titanium yellow color. This pale yellow almost looks like very close to the champagne gold we’ve seen on iPhones in years past so this should be a great option for gold-colored phone lovers. Of the default S24 Ultra colors available at Best Buy and Samsung, it’s the boldest on the list, but the Samsung Store has more exclusive colors if you’re looking to stand out.

Titanium Gray

This S24 Ultra in gray color way is the closest thing you can get to the natural metal color of titanium itself – and the one we have in for review. It’s the perfect shade to show off your new Samsung flagship in a neutral, understated fashion. Also, as seen throughout The Shortcut’s iPhone 15 Pro Max review, this color also matches the Apple’s default iPhone ‘Natural’ titanium color, to no one’s surprise.

Titanium Violet

Titanium Violet might be the most ostentatious color that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in. This regal purple’s dark shade offers the perfect contrast to the phone’s polished bits like the polished metal side rails and rings around the camera lenses. To give you an idea of how it looks in person, Samsung has had some great Bora Purple colors in the the past, and this one comes in a shade darker than that.

Titanium Green

This titanium green S24 Ultra color is the first exclusive Samsung Store color that’s so far not available at other retailers in the US. You won’t find this color on sale at Best Buy, Amazon or any American carrier like Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile. It’s an extremely light shade of green that’s bright and fun without being too verdant.

Titanium Blue

Titanium blue is the only blue S24 Ultra color option you can buy, and it’s another Samsung Store exclusive, so skip Best Buy if you want this one. This color looks so light and desaturated that it’s almost a gray-blue instead of sky blue. This replaces the more dynamic Sky Blue color we saw last year, factoring into our in-depth Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.

Titanium Orange

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange is the final color we can analyze, as we’ve come to the seventh color on the list. If you’re looking for a red S24 Ultra like last year’s flagship Samsung phone, then this is the closest color you’ll find on sale through the Samsung Store. What does it look like? It’s a slightly tan-orange color that gives off a shade of leather. You’ll still want a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra case, but it almost looks like a leather case given the tan color.