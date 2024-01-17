The Samsung Galaxy Ring was announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose today, offering a brief glimpse at the future of AI-powered health and sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Ring is the first major rival to the popular Oura ring among the big tech companies, and the company is heavily leaning on AI to differentiate its health-tracking gadget. This is in line with the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone that has a bunch of machine-learning AI features to stand out.

Even though Samsung’s Galaxy Ring announcement was short on details, we do know what this smart ring will look like thanks to a quick video render of the device. It’ll be circular and made of metal (possibly titanium since Samsung made the S24 series out of titanium) and it’ll be filled with sensors on the side of the ring. You can see some bumpy grooves indicating that it’s a sensor-filled halo.

Since the Samsung Galaxy Ring is competing with the Oura ring, which tracks over 20 biometric signals all from your finger, it’s safe to assume that Samsung will do a lot of the same or not more. Expect sleep tracking, heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) monitoring. It should also be able to keep tabs on your body temperature, your activity and recovery, women's health and stress.

An Oura ring comes in eight sizes and has to be charged once a week, so Samsung will need to compete with that. The various sizes and requirements for a sizing kit are one of the hurdles major tech companies likely had in launching a smart ring like this. One advantage Samsung has is that it has a robust Samsung Health app ready to pair with the Galaxy Ring on day one.

When exactly will be day one? There was no price or release date announced, but you can expect the Samsung Galaxy Ring to launch in 2024 and compete with Oura’s $299 price point. Just don’t expect it to do everything your Galaxy Watch can do, like step tracking. Samsung isn’t likely to cannibalize sales of an existing product.